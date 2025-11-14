World Diabetes Day 2025: Surviving Winter With Diabetes; Expert Tips For Better Control

World Diabetes Day is observed on November 14 each year to raise awareness about diabetes, its prevention, and management. The day aims to support individuals living with diabetes and encourage collective actions to reduce the overall burden of the disease. According to the World Health Organisation, the number of people living with diabetes increased from 200 million in 1990 to 830 million in 2022. India is often referred to as the diabetes capital of the world due to its high number of people diagnosed with the condition.

Diabetes is a complex condition that requires ongoing efforts to maintain healthy blood sugar levels. If left uncontrolled, it can lead to complications affecting the kidneys, nerves, and even vision. As winter has just begun in India, individuals with diabetes may encounter unique challenges during the colder months.

The impact of low temperatures on diabetes

"Winter brings a set of unique challenges for people living with diabetes. Seasonal foods, festivities and of course the pollution - it becomes especially important to adopt a proactive strategy for care," said Dr. Ambrish Mithal, Group Chairman - Endocrinology & Diabetology at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket.

Dr. Mithal further explained that cold months can trigger subtle changes like reduced physical activity, increased cravings for comfort foods, changes in circulation, greater risk of infection, respiratory illnesses, and shifts in routine. "People with diabetes are nearly 60% more likely to be hospitalised for flu-related symptoms than those without diabetes, and often have poorer outcomes. Extreme levels of pollution can also increase our risk of respiratory allergies and bronchial asthma."

"During winter's shorter daylight hours, combined with indoor life, can reduce sun-exposure, lower vitamin D levels, which play a role in insulin sensitivity. Studies have shown that less sunlight may trigger low mood or seasonal affective disorder (SAD). Stress and low mood are factors that can worsen glycemic control," he explained.

How to effectively manage diabetes in winter

Dr. Mithal shared the following tips for managing diabetes during the winter:

1. Check more frequently

One should monitor blood glucose more vigilantly. Using CGMS (Continuous Glucose Monitoring System) is an effective way to understand the impact of food, physical activity and medication.

2. Review medication

If your glucose readings are consistently high or low, consult your endocrinologist to adjust the dose and timing of oral agents or insulin.

3. Plan for illness

It's important for people with diabetes to receive annual flu shots and pneumonia vaccinations as recommended.

4. Stay active indoors

If outdoor walks are limited due to cold and pollution, incorporate indoor exercises such as yoga, resistance bands, stair climbing, and walking indoors. This will help maintain muscle uptake of glucose.

5. Make use of daylight hours

In Indian winters, mornings may be foggy or cold - consider midday walks when sunlight is available and pollution is less.

6. Foot care

Wear warm socks/shoes indoors and outdoors; avoid walking barefoot. Daily inspect feet for redness, cracks, blisters and moisturise your feet except the area in-between toes. Dry air in the winter can cause your skin to lose moisture and crack. A cracked skin is more prone to wounds and infections.

7. Prefer seasonal foods

Winters offer many good options: bajra, green leafy vegetables, amla, garlic, nuts, etc. These are rich in fibre and antioxidants. Include vitamin C-rich foods like amla, guava, strawberries, bell peppers, etc.

8. Avoid comfort-snack traps

Items like ghee paratha, deep-fried snacks, halwa and traditional sweets during festivals need to be eaten in moderation.

Seek immediate medical advice if

Blood glucose levels remain persistently high or there are severe hypoglycemic episodes despite the usual regimen.

There is a new foot injury that is red, swollen, or not healing, particularly in winter when detection can be delayed.

You experience signs of depression or low mood with a loss of interest.

"With the right adjustments in lifestyle and vigilance, it is entirely possible to maintain stable control, avoid complications and even enjoy the seasonal delights healthily during winters," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.