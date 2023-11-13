World Diabetes Day 2023: Expert Tips To Maintain Healthy Blood Sugar Levels During The Festivities

As the festive season unfolds, we find ourselves surrounded by all kinds of traditional sweets. From laddoos to kaju katli, jalebis, rasgullas, and soan papri, these sweet delights grace every household. During this time, indulgence often knows no bounds, with sweet treats making their appearance post-meals or when entertaining guests. However, in the midst of savouring these sugary delights, it becomes important to monitor our blood sugar levels. Addressing this important concern, Lovneet Batra has shared a new Instagram video. In her insightful reel, she imparts guidance on five ways to keep diabetes levels in check during this festive season.

Below is the detailed description of the points emphasised by Lovneet Batra

1. Post-Meal Walks: A brief 10-minute walk following a meal can be remarkably beneficial for your digestion and blood sugar levels. This simple habit can assist in the efficient processing of food in your system and contribute to lowering blood sugar levels.

2. Mindful Sweets Consumption: When it comes to indulging in sweets, timing matters. Consuming sugary treats on an empty stomach can lead to a quicker absorption of sugar by your body. This, in turn, can result in more pronounced blood sugar spikes followed by a potentially uncomfortable sugar crash.

3. The Power of Vegetables: Prioritising vegetables before your main meals can have a positive impact on your blood sugar. Research suggests that doing so can lead to reduced insulin production in your body, which is a hormone responsible for regulating blood sugar.

4. Avoid Skipping Meals: Skipping meals, while sometimes seen as a way to cut calories, can have adverse effects on your blood glucose levels. It is associated with elevated blood sugar levels, which is not good for overall health.

5. Balancing with protein: Mixing protein with carbohydrate-rich meals can slow down the absorption of carbs and prevent quick spikes in blood sugar levels.

By following these simple tips, you can relish your favourite sweet treats while ensuring that your blood sugar levels remain in check.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.