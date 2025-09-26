World Contraception Day 2025: Why Safe Sex Is Important Besides Preventing Pregnancy

Every year, 26th September is marked as World Contraception Day. Launched by global family-planning organisations in 2007 and now championed by agencies such as United Nations Population Fun (UNFPA). The goal for this day is to make accurate information about contraception widely available and ensure everyone can access these methods according to their needs. In short, it's not just about avoiding pregnancy but about choice, agency and health. Million of couples worldwide have an unmet need for contraception as they wish to delay or avoid pregnancy but lack of access to an appropriate method gets in the way. In fact, poor services, cultural barriers, cost and misinformation further worse the situation.

Taking a step towards fixing these issues can reduce unintended pregnancies, unsafe abortions and even pregnancy-related illness and death. These cascades of benefits is a major reason public health authorities repeatedly spotlight contraception. Let's understand why is contraception important beyond pregnancy prevention.

How oral contraception supports health beyond pregnancy prevention

Modern contraceptives, particularly combined oral contraceptives (the pill), progestin-only methods and some intrauterine devices have a range of non-contraceptive health effects that clinicians rely on.

1. Cycle control and lighter, less painful periods

Hormonal methods often make menstrual bleeding lighter and more predictable, which matters for people with heavy bleeding or painful periods.

2. Lower risk of certain cancers

Long-term use of combined oral contraceptives has been associated in multiple studies with reduced risks of endometrial and ovarian cancers; the protective effect can persist years after stopping the method.

3. Treatment benefits for gynaecological problems

Contraceptives are commonly used as first-line therapy for acne, endometriosis-related pain, functional ovarian cysts and some menstrual migraine patterns. They also reduce the risk of pelvic inflammatory disease and can help preserve bone health in particular settings.

Here's why safe sex is important beyond avoiding pregnancy

Safe sex is often used as as broader concept that covers preventing sexually transmitted infections and protecting sexual wellbeing. Only barrier methods, primarily condoms provide dual protection since they prevent pregnancy and also reduce risk of many STIs including HIV. For sexually active people who are at a risk of infections like new partners, multiple partners or partners of unknown status, consistent and correct condom use remains one of the most effective tools for STI and pregnancy prevention.

Having said that, condoms are not fool proof. Some STIs like HOV and herpes can be transmitted through skin-to-skin contact is areas that are not covered by a condom so additional strategies come in handy. These include HPV vaccinations, regular testing, manual monogamy with tested partners and open communication are part of a robust seuxna-health approach.

What is the takeaway?

If you are sexually active and don't want a pregnancy, talk to a professional about your options, be it pills, condoms, infections, IUCDs, implant and sterilisation since they all have their pros and cons.

Use condoms consistently with new or non-mutually monogamous partners to reduce STI risk.

Combine methods such as pill + condoms when you want both infection protection and highly reliable pregnancy prevention method.

Don't let myths drive your decisions. Many contraceptives are reversible and don't cause infertility.

If you have side effects, consult a clinician. Switching methods is often a simple fix.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

References

World Contraception Day, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), 2025.

Family planning / Contraception (fact sheet), World Health Organization (WHO), 2025.

[Non-contraceptive benefits of oral contraception] — Gynecologie, Obstetrique & Fertilite (review), NLM, 2003.

Condoms: Past, present, and future — Indian Journal of Sexually Transmitted Diseases and AIDS (review), 2015.