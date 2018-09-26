World Contraception Day 2018: Significance, Theme And Everything You Need To Know About Postpartum Contraceptive Methods

World Contraception Day 2018 falls on September 26

World Contraception Day 2018 is observed on September 26. The day is meant to raise awareness about safe sex and the various contraceptive methods which can help people have safe and protected sex. As part of World Contraception Day 2018, the World Health Organization's is highlighting importance of ensuring that there is a provision of choice of high-quality postpartum contraceptive methods for preventing unwanted pregnancies during the first 12 months after childbirth. This should be available for both women and their partners. Contraception is important as it helps women in recognizing that it is their right to decide if they want to have children or not. It is helpful as it allows people to attain their desired family size.

World Contraception Day aims to raise awareness about contraceptive methods

World contraception day 2018 significance and theme

Despite availability of effective contraceptive methods, around 214 million in their reproductive age are unable to avoid pregnancy. The data is from women in developing countries. What's more is that women who have recently given birth are amongst the highest with unmet needs for contraception.

Studies show that around 95% women in 0 to 12 months postpartum want to avoid pregnancy in the next 24 months. But 70% of these women are not using contraception, WHO reports. Postpartum pregnancies put women and their infants in the greater health risks.

On World Contraception Day, it is important to highlight that family planning is important for good health, human rights and well-being of mothers and their babies. The idea is to identify primary healthcare services and strengthen them for postpartum family planning. It can then be seen how effective it is in increasing uptake of contraception during the first year of postpartum period.

Postpartum family planning is important for well-being of mother and the baby

A woman's right to information and choice regarding postpartum fertility options is of primary importance. Key community members, partners of women in their postpartum period, service providers and policy makers should individually make the effort of reach out to women and make them aware about their rights in postpartum fertility options.

Individual responsibility is important because changes in behaviour and paradigms are needed at the level of both women and their partners, as well as at the level of authority. This will encourage family planning during the first 12 months following childbirth.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.