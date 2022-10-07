Contraception: Planning To Start Birth Control Pills? Try These 4 Things First

Avoiding consuming dairy products can help regularise periods

Unhealthy lifestyle choices and food habits led to various health issues these days. To get some instant relief, we, at times, consume medicines. However, you must know that most of the time, you need to prepare your body for the medicines you are going to consume. So, if it's not urgent, you can give some time to yourself and then take medicines gradually so that they help you in dealing with the illness more effectively. Telling us the same is nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary. In a post on Instagram, the nutritionist lists the four hacks you need to follow three months before you jump on any medication like Metformin or OCPs.

In the caption, she writes, “4 hormone hacks that you must do for 3 months before you jump on any medication like Metformin or OCPs.” She further goes on to say that the problem with OCPs is what happens during and after you get off the pills. So, try these 4 things for 12 weeks before you get dependent on any medications.

Find below the four things you need to do before jumping on medication like Metformin or oral contraceptive pills:

1. Swap your fruit for fat

Switch to fat first instead of having fruits or any other meal high in carbs. The nutritionist clarifies that fruit is not bad for health but, you need to know that as soon as you wake up, you're trying to rewire your hormones.

2. Seed cycling

Do you know about seed cycling? It's a growing trend these days. Basically, it consists of including flax, pumpkin, sesame, and sunflower seeds in your diet, at different times of the month. This is aimed at balancing certain hormones. Flax and pumpkin seeds must be eaten during the first half of your menstrual cycle and sunflower and sesame seeds can be relished during the second half.

Rashi states that seed cycling has a great effect on getting your period cycles in sync. She mentions that syncing to the moon cycle works when you aren't sure of your cycle dates at all.

3. Give up dairy

Yes, you read that right. Well, it could be difficult for those who are too used to having dairy products. But honestly, the nutritionist says, give up dairy and savour calcium-rich foods like sesame seeds and some green vegetables. But giving up dairy for one to three months will help you regularise your period.

4. Take the right omega 3 supplement

There are so many effective supplements you can have instead of these medicines to regularise your period. One such beneficial supplement is Omega 3. It's advisable to get one that has EPA above 1000. There is new research on how EPA being above 1000 is also effective for weight loss, Rashi adds.

Don't forget to refer to these pointers if you are going to start birth control pills or other mentioned medications.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.