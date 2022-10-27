Sexual Health: Planning To Go On Birth Control Pills? Here's What you Need To Know (FAQs)

Birth Control Pills: BC pills may result in increase in blood pressure

Pregnancy can be avoided by using birth control. Hormonal contraception is only one of the various birth control options. When used properly, the oral contraceptive pill can be up to 99.9% effective in preventing conception. However, the pill does not save you against HIV or other sexually transmitted infections.

The pill has hormones that control menstruation, reduce the risk of ovarian and uterine cancer, cure endometriosis, and improve acne. One might have many queries regarding this contraception method. However, you must speak to a gynaecologist before getting on contraceptive pills. In this article, we discuss some of the most common questions people have surrounding birth control pills.

Here are the most common questions about birth control pills:

1. What do the bc pills contain?

The majority of the hormones found in birth control pills are synthetic versions of progestin and oestrogen. The combination pill keeps you from ovulating by simulating pregnancy in your body even when you are not pregnant. Additionally, it makes it more difficult for sperm to pass through the cervix by thickening the mucus there. The progestin-only pill functions by making the mucus at the womb's opening thicker. Additionally, in some women, it could stop ovulation.

2. Do bc pills need to be consumed at a fixed time?

Yes, you can only take your pills in the day or the evening; nevertheless, you should establish a regular pill-taking schedule. Most types of pills will still protect you if you take them up to 12 hours after forgetting to take them, but it's best to avoid doing this too frequently. Some progestin-only tablets include a three-hour window for administration.

3. What if you miss a period while on bc pills?

You are quite unlikely to be pregnant if you routinely take the tablets. The medication works quite well. As long as you took the medication as instructed, if your period doesn't come, you might not be pregnant. It's possible that your womb's lining hasn't developed much and isn't being discharged as a result. Before beginning to use the new strip, consult your doctor or healthcare provider if your period has been absent for longer than two months.

4. When is the ideal time to start bc pills?

On the first day of your period, if you haven't used any hormonal contraceptives in the preceding month, you should start taking the pill. You are instantly protected against pregnancy if you start taking the pill on the first day of your period. Choose a time of day that will be simple for you to remember, and be sure to take all of the active medications in your pill pack at around the same time each day.

5. Can bc pills cause weight gain?

This is a very common question among women. However, research has indicated that, if any, the birth control pill's impact on weight is minimal. However, you could be retaining extra fluid, which can make you feel as though you've gained weight, especially in your thighs, hips, and breasts. Birth control pill oestrogen does have an impact on fat (adipose) cells, increasing their size but not their quantity.

6. Do bc pills affect cholesterol levels?

Your cholesterol levels may be impacted by birth control medications. The kind of tablet you're taking and the amount of oestrogen or progestin it contains will determine the extent of the impact. More estrogen-rich birth control tablets may modestly lower your cholesterol levels overall. However, the alterations are often negligible and have no impact on your general health.

7. Do bc pills affect blood pressure?

Your blood pressure may slightly rise if you take birth control tablets. Make careful to get your blood pressure monitored frequently if you use birth control. Consult your doctor to determine whether you should take into account a different method of birth control if you already have high blood pressure.

Now that some of the queries surrounding bc pills have been answered, make sure to understand whether or not it is the right contraceptive method for you. As discussed above, make sure to speak to a professional before getting on contraceptive pills and other methods.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.