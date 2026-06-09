Rising stress levels, anxiety, and fatigue remain a growing health concern among Indian women. The causes of these issues are many, but there are certain science-backed herbs that can help reduce the ill effects that they pose on the body and mind. Two such potent herbs are ashwagandha and shatavari, which can work on reducing overall stress levels and regulating hormones. Research published in the Journal of Pharmaceutical Research International pinpoints that ashwagandha supplementation in controlled doses can reduce stress and anxiety. For shatavari, research published in the Frontiers of Reproductive Health confirms the health benefits of the root for balancing the hormones during menopause.

Stress, Fatigue And Anxiety: How Hormones Get Disrupted

The natural hormone gets disrupted when the stress hormone cortisol affects it. The result can be felt in the menstrual cycle, energy levels, and mood throughout the day. Stress and hormones are interlinked and can lead you to experience common symptoms such as hair loss, fatigue, and anxiety. The fast-paced modern lifestyle and potential hidden burnout are leading causes of hormone dysregulation.

What Is Shatavari And How Can It Benefit Women

Shatavari is an Ayurvedic herb that is known as the "Queen of Herbs for Female Health" as it serves the purpose of balancing the hormone cycle. This is because it works on oestrogen balance, helping the reproductive system and making the nervous system function better.

The specific health benefits of it include supporting fertility, reducing menstrual cycle symptoms, and improving energy levels. But the dose and timing of consumption, as well as your body's ability to absorb nutrients.

Ashwagandha: Powerful, But Not Always Hormone-Specific

Research published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences mentions that ashwagandha reduces stress levels when consumed in limited quantities.

It is known for stress reduction, lowering cortisol, and working broadly as an adaptogen. But it also has limitations, as the herb has not been specifically designed for female hormone regulation.

Shatavari Vs Ashwagandha: Key Differences Women Should Know

Shatavari root and ashwagandha function on different mechanisms that target different areas. When it comes to female hormones, shatavari serves better. But when stress levels need to be reduced, then ashwagandha is ideal. The hormone support is stronger for shatavari, while for ashwagandha, it is moderate.

For cooling, shatavari offers mild cooling benefits while ashwagandha has warming effects instead.

Shatavari is better for hormonal regulation, specifically for premenstrual syndrome and menopause. Ashwagandha works best for anxiety and fatigue.

Why Shatavari May Work Better For Female Hormone Balance

The female hormone balance can be achieved by safely utilising shatavari benefits, as it has plant compounds that mimic oestrogen. These compounds help regulate the cycle, improve mood stability, and reduce irritability.

So, it serves the dual purpose of reducing stress and balancing hormones in the body.

Can Shatavari Also Help With Stress and Anxiety?

Shatavari functions as a natural remedy for fatigue, as mentioned in the Journal of Palliative Care and Medicine.

Here is why:

Supports the nervous system

Promotes calmness without sedation

Improves energy levels

Who Should Consider Shatavari Over Ashwagandha?

Women should opt for shatavari over ashwagandha if they are struggling with reproductive health issues.

This step can help women with hormonal acne and menopause symptoms when given on a doctor's advice.

It is also useful for chronic fatigue and mood swings when consumed carefully.

Also Read: Ashwagandha Gummies vs Melatonin Gummies: Which One Can Help Fix Your Sleep Cycle?

Are There Any Side Effects Or Precautions?

Ayurvedic herbs need to be consumed safely, as they are considered generally safe when used correctly. You need to avoid excessive dosage and consuming it without medical advice if you are pregnant.

Shatavari is more targeted for female hormone balance, while ashwagandha is effective for stress relief. Shatavar works as a natural adaptogen and hormone regulator and is ideal for women facing stress, fatigue, and hormonal imbalance.

Dr Neha Bothra, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Fortis Hospital, Mumbai, explains, "Shatavari has traditionally been used as a female tonic in Ayurveda. It contains plant-based compounds that can mimic oestrogen and help stabilise hormonal fluctuations, particularly in women dealing with stress, fatigue, or conditions. However, it should be taken under guidance, especially for women with hormone-sensitive conditions."

You can introduce natural hormone care through the limited use of herbs in a medically safe manner. But it is crucial to know that not all herbs work the same for women; you need to choose targeted solutions to balance your hormones.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.