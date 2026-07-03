While all pregnancies carry risks, high-risk pregnancies are those in which the health of the mother, the baby, or both may be at greater risk than in normal pregnancies. A high-risk pregnancy does not mean something will go wrong, but it does mean that the mother and the baby need extra medical attention and special care to stay safe. It also does not mean that the fetus will have health problems or abnormalities. With the right medical care, most women with high-risk pregnancies experience safe labour and childbirth. Various factors can elevate the risks involved, including maternal age, pre-existing health conditions, pregnancy complications, or lifestyle factors.

High-Risk Pregnancy: Symptoms, Causes, Consequences and More

Why a pregnancy might be high-risk

A pregnancy can be labelled high-risk for many reasons. Some of these include:

1. Mother's age

Age 35 or older: As women get older, they have a higher risk of developing high blood pressure or diabetes during pregnancy. There is also a slightly higher risk of genetic conditions for the baby.

As women get older, they have a higher risk of developing high blood pressure or diabetes during pregnancy. There is also a slightly higher risk of genetic conditions for the baby. Age 17 or younger: Very young mothers are more likely to deliver their babies too early, known as premature birth or have anaemia.

2. Pre-existing health conditions

These existing conditions can affect how a pregnancy develops:

High blood pressure

Diabetes (Type 1 or Type 2)

Kidney, heart, or thyroid diseases

Autoimmune diseases like lupus

3. Conditions that develop during pregnancy

Sometimes health conditions can pop up only after getting pregnant:

Preeclampsia: A sudden rise in blood pressure after 20 weeks that can harm the mother's organs and limit blood flow to the baby.

A sudden rise in blood pressure after 20 weeks that can harm the mother's organs and limit blood flow to the baby. Gestational diabetes: A type of diabetes that develops during pregnancy and typically resolves after childbirth.

A type of diabetes that develops during pregnancy and typically resolves after childbirth. Placenta problems: The placenta might cover the opening of the womb, known as placenta previa, which can cause dangerous bleeding.

4. Pregnancy history or multiples

Carrying more than one baby: Having twins, triplets, or more puts extra stress on the body and increases the chance of early labour.

Having twins, triplets, or more puts extra stress on the body and increases the chance of early labour. Past pregnancy issues: A premature birth, a miscarriage, or preeclampsia in the past can also increase the risk of a high-risk pregnancy.

Red flag symptoms

Pregnant women should call their doctor or go to the hospital right away if they experience any of these warning signs:

Vaginal bleeding

Severe headaches or changes in your vision, such as blurry vision

Sudden, severe swelling in your face, hands, or fingers

Fever or chills

Severe pain in your belly

A noticeable decrease in baby movements

Consequences of a high-risk pregnancy

1. Preterm birth: Babies may be born before 37 weeks, increasing health risks. As vital organs like the brain, lungs, and liver are still developing during the final weeks of pregnancy, premature babies often require specialised care in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

2. Low birth weight: Babies may weigh less than normal, affecting their health and development.

3. Gestational diabetes: A pregnant woman may develop diabetes that can affect both her and her baby's health.

4. Preeclampsia/Eclampsia: Serious conditions characterised by high blood pressure that can lead to seizures.

5. Fetal distress: The baby may experience reduced oxygen or nutrients, affecting development.

Precautions for high-risk pregnancies:

1. Regular prenatal visits: Frequent check-ups to monitor the health of both the mother and baby

2. Healthy lifestyle: Maintain a balanced diet, exercise as advised, and avoid harmful substances

3. Monitoring symptoms: Keep track of any new symptoms and communicate with a healthcare provider

4. Manage pre-existing conditions: Proper management of conditions like diabetes or hypertension before and during pregnancy

What would be different during the 9 months?

During a high-risk pregnancy, doctor's visits may look a little different from a typical pregnancy.

More frequent visits: Doctors may advise visits every 1 to 2 weeks.

Doctors may advise visits every 1 to 2 weeks. Extra ultrasounds: More ultrasounds help doctors take detailed pictures of the baby to check their growth and amniotic fluid levels.

More ultrasounds help doctors take detailed pictures of the baby to check their growth and amniotic fluid levels. More lab tests: One may need extra blood or urine tests to check for infections, sugar levels, or kidney function.

One may need extra blood or urine tests to check for infections, sugar levels, or kidney function. Early delivery: To prevent complications, the delivery is sometimes scheduled slightly before the actual due date.

Safety measures to follow:

1. Follow prescribed medications or supplements to manage health conditions

2. Engage in relaxation techniques, such as prenatal yoga or meditation, to reduce stress

3. Have a plan in place for medical emergencies, knowing when to seek immediate help

4. Surround yourself with supportive family and friends who can assist during the pregnancy

Being informed and actively participating in your care can greatly increase the success of a high-risk pregnancy. Always work closely with your doctor to tailor a plan that keeps you and your baby risk-free.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.