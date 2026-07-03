When you have a fever, well-meaning advice often comes from every direction. Some people insist you should avoid bathing altogether, while others recommend a cold shower to "bring the temperature down." So, what's the truth? According to Dr. Sanjay Raina, Head & Senior Consultant, Department of Internal Medicine, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, neither of these beliefs is entirely correct. In most cases, taking a bath during a fever is safe, but the type of bath and your overall condition matter. In Indian households there is a common myth that you should never bathe if you have a fever. One of the most common misconceptions is that bathing can worsen a fever. In reality, a short bath with tepid (lukewarm) water is generally safe for most people. It can help remove sweat, improve comfort, and allow the body to regulate its temperature naturally. The goal is not to "cure" the fever but to help the person feel cleaner and more comfortable.

Why Cold Water Is A Bad Idea

While it may seem logical to use cold water to cool the body, doctors advise against it. "Very cold water can trigger shivering, which causes muscles to generate heat. This may actually increase the body's core temperature instead of lowering it. Cold baths can also make a person feel more uncomfortable, especially if they already have chills," says Dr Raina.

Also read: Recurrent Fever In Children: When Should Parents Worry?

Hot Baths Aren't Recommended Either

Extremely hot baths should also be avoided. Hot water may:

Increase dehydration through sweating

Make dizziness worse

Raise body temperature further

Cause additional discomfort

A lukewarm bath strikes the right balance without placing extra stress on the body.

Remember: Fever Is A Symptom, Not A Disease

Doctors emphasise that treating a fever isn't just about lowering body temperature. A fever usually signals that the body is fighting an infection or another underlying condition. The focus should be on:

Staying well hydrated

Getting adequate rest

Eating light, nutritious meals if tolerated

Taking fever-reducing medicines only if recommended

Identifying and treating the underlying cause

When Should You Avoid Bathing?

Although bathing is generally safe, there are situations where it is better postponed. Avoid bathing if the person is:

Extremely weak

Feeling dizzy or faint

Confused or drowsy

Unable to stand safely

Experiencing a very high fever with severe illness

In such cases, medical attention should take priority.

Also read: Fever Is Just A Symptom: Indian Study Shows 1 In 3 Fever Patients Have Serious Underlying Infections

When Should You See A Doctor?

Seek medical care if:

Fever persists for more than two to three days

The temperature is very high

There is difficulty breathing

Severe headache or stiff neck develops

Persistent vomiting occurs

Confusion, seizures, or extreme drowsiness develop

The fever occurs in infants, older adults, or people with weakened immunity

You don't need to avoid bathing simply because you have a fever. A brief bath with lukewarm water can help improve comfort without interfering with recovery. However, avoid very cold or very hot water, stay well hydrated, rest adequately, and remember that the priority is identifying and treating the underlying cause of the fever, not just reducing the temperature

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.