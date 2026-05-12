What Is The Best Time To Take Multivitamins For Maximum Results?

Multivitamins are one of the most commonly consumed supplements that support overall health. While they can't replace a healthy diet, they help fill the small gaps that may be lacking in your diet. With today's busy lifestyles and dietary patterns, many people might not get the recommended daily amounts of vitamins and minerals from food alone. This is where multivitamins come in, serving as a convenient way to fill those nutritional gaps. Multivitamins can help boost immunity, energy levels, bone health and cognitive function. However, just like any other supplement or medication, timing plays a crucial role in maximising the benefits of multivitamins.

What is the best time to take multivitamins?

"Typically, daily multivitamin use is recommended after breakfast or lunch, depending on the type of vitamins included, and depending on the individual's normal lifestyle habits. Some people experience an upset stomach, nausea, or headaches from taking multivitamins on an empty stomach. It is generally recommended to take multivitamins in the morning or during the day because certain vitamins, like B-complex vitamins, can aid in energy metabolism. Taking them too late in the evening may negatively affect sleep," says Dr. Chirag Tandon, Director, Internal Medicine, ShardaCare-Healthcity.

The best time to take multivitamins can also depend on the type of vitamins you are taking:

Water-Soluble Vitamins: Such as B-complex and vitamin C are often best taken in the morning with a meal to help with absorption and to boost energy throughout the day.

Such as B-complex and vitamin C are often best taken in the morning with a meal to help with absorption and to boost energy throughout the day. Fat-Soluble Vitamins: "Vitamins A, D, E, and K are fat-soluble and should be taken with meals that contain fats to enhance absorption," explains Dr. Tandon.

Tips to maximise benefits

1. Consistency is key: Take your multivitamins at the same time each day to establish a routine.

2. Pair with food: Taking them with food can improve absorption and reduce any potential stomach upset.

3. Stay hydrated: Drinking enough water helps the body effectively utilise the nutrients in your multivitamins.

4. Consult a professional: Before starting any supplement regimen, it's wise to consult with a doctor or a dietitian, especially if you have underlying health conditions or take medications.

"It's important to understand that multivitamins should serve as supplements, not substitutes for a healthy diet. Many people start taking them without a doctor's prescription, believing they will boost energy levels and protect against all diseases. However, supplements are not always necessary and can even be harmful, especially if a person is already getting enough nutrients from their diet."

"Individuals with specific deficiencies, chronic illnesses, pregnancy, gastrointestinal disorders, or dietary restrictions may benefit more from targeted supplementation under medical supervision. While the timing of taking these supplements is important, consistency is even more crucial. Regular use of supplements, as recommended by a doctor, helps maintain adequate vitamin levels in the body," Dr. Tandon adds.

"In addition to supplements, a balanced diet, proper hydration, regular exercise, and sufficient sleep are essential foundations for good health," he concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.