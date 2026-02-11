What Is Durvalumab, The Imfinzi's Cancer Drug That Just Got CDSCO Approval?

In a major pharma development, AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited has received permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to sell and distribute Durvalumab solution for an additional indication, aiming to majorly support cancer treatment in India. The drug company has mentioned that Durvalumab in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel is indicated for the first-line treatment of adults with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. It is used in combination with chemotherapy, followed by monotherapy for dMMR patients.

What is Durvalumab? Why is it crucial for cancer patients?

Durvalumab, commonly known by the brand name Imfinzi, is a type of immunotherapy medication used to treat various cancers, including non-small cell lung, small cell lung, biliary tract, liver, and endometrial cancers. It acts as a checkpoint inhibitor by blocking PD-L1 (Programmed Death-Ligand 1), allowing the immune system to attack cancer cells.

Unlike traditional chemotherapy, which attacks rapidly dividing cells (both healthy and cancerous), Durvalumab helps your own immune system recognise and destroy cancer cells. It targets a specific protein called PD-L1.

How it works

Cancer cells often escape from the immune system by using the PD-L1 protein as a cloaking device. This protein sends a 'do not attack' signal to your T-cells, a type of white blood cells that are known as the soldiers of your immune system.

Durvalumab blocks this signal. By neutralising PD-L1, the drug effectively pulls the mask off the cancer cells, allowing your immune system to find and kill them.

Key uses

Durvalumab is used across several different types of aggressive cancers, often when the cancer is advanced or has spread.

1. Lung cancer

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC): Durvalumab is used as the standard maintenance therapy for patients with Stage III lung cancer who can't undergo surgery but haven't gotten worse after initial chemotherapy and radiation.

Small cell lung cancer (SCLC): It is used as the first-line treatment for advanced SCLC, together with chemotherapy.

2. Biliary tract cancer (BTC)

This treatment is used with chemotherapy for cancers in the bile ducts or gallbladder that have spread or cannot be removed by surgery.

3. Liver cancer (Hepatocellular Carcinoma)

Durvalumab is used in combination with another immunotherapy drug (Tremelimumab) to treat adults with advanced liver cancer that can't be surgically removed.

4. Endometrial cancer

A more recent approval allows it to be used alongside chemotherapy for adults with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer.

5. Gastric (Stomach) cancer

This treatment is used before and after surgery to lower the chances of the cancer coming back in patients with operable stomach or gastroesophageal junction cancers.

Common side effects

As an immunotherapy, it can cause immune-related adverse reactions which often involves inflammation. Common side effects include fatigue, muscle pain, cough, shortness of breath and rash. The immune system can also mistakenly attack healthy tissues, including the thyroid, lungs, liver, or colon.

How will this support cancer treatment outcome in India?

The availability of Imfinzi's Durvalumab is expected to significantly shift the oncology landscape in India by introducing advanced immunotherapy to earlier, more treatable stages of cancer.

It will be available as a solution for infusion in two strengths: 120 mg/2.4 mL and 500 mg/10 mL for the specified additional indication

Gastric cancer is the seventh most common cancer in India. It remains a major health challenge with over 64,000 new cases diagnosed annually. This drug introduces a first-of-its-kind immunotherapy option for these high-burden cases.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.