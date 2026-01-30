What Are Menopause Clinics? Government-Run Support Systems In Maharashtra And Kerala Explained

Menopause, the natural transition marking the end of a woman's reproductive years, affects millions globally, yet health systems have historically paid limited attention to its medical, psychological and social impacts. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), menopause often goes unnoticed as a clinical priority, and many women struggle to access reliable information and care for associated symptoms such as hot flushes, sleep disturbances, mood changes, bone density loss and hormonal imbalance. Recognising this unmet need, state governments in Maharashtra and Kerala have taken pioneering steps by introducing government-run menopause clinics, specialised support systems designed to offer holistic healthcare services for menopausal women within the public system.

These clinics aim to provide medical consultations, mental health counselling, targeted screening services and lifestyle guidance under one roof, making care accessible and destigmatised. In a country where women often face a lack of both awareness and structured clinical support for perimenopause and menopause, these initiatives represent a significant shift toward gender-responsive public health policy.

What Are Menopause Clinics?

Menopause clinics are dedicated healthcare facilities, typically within government hospitals, urban health centres or district hospitals, that specialise in addressing the medical and psychosocial needs of women undergoing menopause. Instead of treating menopause as a natural but neglected life stage, these clinics provide a structured, evidence-based approach to care that goes beyond general outpatient services.

At their core, menopause clinics aim to integrate:

Medical evaluation of menopause symptoms

Hormonal and physical health screening (e.g., bone density, cardiovascular risk)

Mental health counselling and psychosocial support

Lifestyle and dietary guidance tailored to mid-life health

Patient education and follow-up care

Such integrated care helps women manage both immediate symptoms and long-term health concerns, such as osteoporosis, metabolic changes and increased cardiovascular risk.

Maharashtra: India's First State-Run Menopause Clinics

Earlier in January 2026, the Maharashtra government launched the country's first state-run menopause clinics across government hospitals and urban health facilities. The initiative was inaugurated on Makar Sankranti (January 14) under the guidance of Minister of State for Health Meghna Bordikar.

According to official statements, the menopause clinics provide comprehensive services, including:

Expert medical consultation to assess and manage symptoms

Mental health support and counselling for psychological well-being

Screenings for bone health, cardiovascular risk and hormonal balance

Prescribed medicines and follow-up guidance all within a single visit, reducing the need for multiple referrals.

A health official noted that menopause is a natural phase, not a disease, but that women often require physical and emotional support during this period. The positive response from women across the state underscores the long-standing demand for focused care that previously lacked dedicated platforms.

This initiative also positions Maharashtra as a model for other states seeking to integrate gender-specific services into their public health frameworks.

Kerala Follows Suit With Dedicated Clinics

Following Maharashtra's lead, the Kerala government has announced that it will establish specialised menopause clinics in district hospitals with an initial allocation of INR 3 crore in the 2026 state budget presented by Finance Minister K N Balagopal.

Kerala's proposed clinics will mirror the Maharashtra model by offering:

Medical consultations for menopausal symptoms

Mental health counselling

Screenings for heart, bone and hormonal health

Medication and lifestyle advice at a single location

This initiative recognises the physical and emotional impact of menopause, such as hormonal imbalance, sleep disorders, bone issues and stress, and aims to provide a one-stop support system for women across district hospitals.

By mainstreaming menopause care into public health facilities, Kerala seeks to reduce barriers to access and make menopause-related support both systematic and destigmatised.

Why Menopause Clinics Matter

Filling a Long-Standing Gap: Despite affecting roughly half the population at mid-life, menopause has traditionally received little attention in medical education or public health systems. Both patients and providers often lack adequate information, leaving many women to navigate symptoms on their own. A systematic review notes that women worldwide report common symptoms such as hot flushes, night sweats and mood changes, yet healthcare systems seldom provide structured support tailored to these experiences. Comprehensive, Evidence-Informed Care: WSHO emphasises that perimenopausal women need access to quality health services and supportive systems, something menopause clinics are designed to offer. Holistic care that addresses both physical and mental health outcomes can improve quality of life and long-term wellbeing. Reducing Stigma and Improving Awareness: By positioning menopause as a clinical priority rather than a silent life transition, government-run clinics help normalise conversations around women's health, improve health literacy and encourage early care-seeking behaviour.

Challenges and Future Directions

Although these menopause clinics represent a major policy advancement, challenges remain. Health systems must ensure adequate training for providers in menopause care, incorporate up-to-date evidence on hormone therapy and lifestyle interventions, and strengthen community awareness about available services. Continued monitoring and evaluation will be key to scaling these services effectively nationwide.

The launch of government-run menopause clinics in Maharashtra and their planned rollout in Kerala mark important steps in addressing a neglected aspect of women's health. By providing integrated medical care, mental health support and targeted screenings, these clinics offer a model for comprehensive support during menopause, moving beyond fragmented care to a person-centred, accessible public health response. As more states consider adopting similar services, this approach could redefine how mid-life women's health is supported across India.

