For many people trying to lose weight, the hardest part is not shedding the initial kilos but keeping them off. A woman in her late forties recently experienced this firsthand. After six months of disciplined eating and daily walks, she successfully lost nearly 10 kilograms. But despite continuing the same routine, her weight loss suddenly stopped. Soon, her hunger increased and some of the lost weight began returning.

The experience is familiar to millions of dieters worldwide. What starts as a rewarding journey often turns into frustration when the weighing scale refuses to budge despite sustained efforts. For years, weight regain or plateaus were commonly blamed on a lack of willpower or poor adherence to healthy habits. However, advances in obesity research suggest a very different explanation.

Scientists now understand that the human body is biologically programmed to defend itself against weight loss. Through a combination of hormonal, neurological, and metabolic adaptations, the body attempts to restore lost weight, making long-term weight management significantly more challenging than most people realize.

Why Weight Loss Often Slows Down

"Weight loss is often viewed as a straightforward equation of eating less and moving more. Yet many people who successfully lose weight find themselves facing an unexpected challenge," says Dr Parjeet Kaur, Associate Director, Endocrinology & Diabetes, Medanta Hospitals.

According to Dr Kaur, many patients continue following the same dietary and exercise habits but notice that their weight loss slows, stops, or even reverses over time.

Research published in the journal Obesity Reviews suggests that this phenomenon, known as a weight-loss plateau, is a normal physiological response rather than a personal failure. As body weight decreases, the body undergoes several adaptations designed to conserve energy and prevent further weight loss.

The Brain's Role In Defending Body Weight

Modern obesity research points to the brain as a key regulator of body weight. "The hypothalamus continuously receives signals related to hunger, fullness and energy balance," explains Dr Kaur. "Over time, the body appears to establish a preferred weight range, sometimes referred to as a 'set point'. When body weight falls below this range, the brain may interpret the change as a potential threat and activate responses aimed at restoring lost weight."

The concept of a body-weight set point remains an active area of research, but studies from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) suggest that neural pathways involved in appetite and energy regulation play a major role in determining how the body responds to weight loss.

In simple terms, the brain often treats significant weight loss as a sign of potential starvation, triggering mechanisms designed to help regain lost energy stores.

Metabolism Slows After Weight Loss

One of the most important adaptations is known as metabolic adaptation. "After significant weight loss, the body becomes more energy efficient and begins using fewer calories to perform everyday functions," says Dr Kaur.

Studies have shown that total daily energy expenditure can decrease substantially following weight loss. People who lose a large amount of weight may burn hundreds fewer calories per day than expected based on their new body size.

According to Dr Kaur, "Energy expenditure can decline by approximately 300 to 500 calories per day after significant weight loss." This means that the same diet that initially helped someone lose weight may eventually become insufficient to produce further weight reduction.

Hunger Hormones Work Against You

The body doesn't just conserve energy, it also increases hunger. Dr Kaur explains that hormonal changes occur after weight loss. "Levels of leptin, a hormone produced by fat tissue that signals fullness, decrease after weight loss. At the same time, levels of ghrelin, a hormone associated with hunger, increase."

A landmark study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that these hormonal changes can persist for at least a year after weight loss, making people feel hungrier while simultaneously reducing the number of calories they burn. This biological combination creates a powerful drive to eat more and regain lost weight.

Why Obesity Is Now Considered A Chronic Disease

Experts increasingly recognize obesity as a chronic, relapsing medical condition rather than a simple lifestyle problem. "Multiple factors influence body weight, including genetics, hormones, brain pathways, sleep patterns, stress levels and environmental influences," says Dr Kaur.

The World Health Organization (WHO) notes that obesity significantly increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, fatty liver disease, obstructive sleep apnoea, osteoarthritis, and several cancers. This evolving understanding has shifted treatment approaches away from blaming individuals and toward addressing the biological mechanisms that drive weight gain and weight regain.

How New Obesity Medications Work

Recent advances in obesity treatment focus on regulating appetite and energy balance. "Medications such as semaglutide and tirzepatide belong to a class known as GLP-1 receptor agonists," says Dr Kaur. "These medicines mimic naturally occurring gut hormones involved in appetite regulation and energy balance."

Clinical trials published in The New England Journal of Medicine have shown that these medications can produce substantial and sustained weight loss. According to Dr Kaur, many patients report "reduced hunger, fewer cravings and a decreased preoccupation with food," a phenomenon often referred to as reducing "food noise."

By enhancing communication between the gut and the brain, these medications help people maintain the lifestyle changes needed for long-term success.

The story of a woman losing 10 kilograms only to hit a frustrating plateau highlights an important reality: weight loss is not simply about willpower. The human body has evolved sophisticated biological mechanisms that defend against weight loss by slowing metabolism and increasing hunger.

As research continues to uncover the complex relationship between the brain, hormones, and metabolism, experts increasingly view obesity as a chronic disease requiring long-term management. While healthy eating and regular physical activity remain essential, understanding the body's natural resistance to weight loss may help people approach their health journeys with greater patience, realistic expectations, and evidence-based support.

References

World Health Organization (WHO). Obesity and Overweight Fact Sheet. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/obesity-and-overweight National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). Body Weight and Weight Regulation. https://www.niddk.nih.gov Sumithran P, et al. Long-Term Persistence of Hormonal Adaptations to Weight Loss. New England Journal of Medicine. https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1105816 Hall KD, Kahan S. Maintenance of Lost Weight and Long-Term Management of Obesity. Medical Clinics of North America. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5764193/ National Institutes of Health (NIH). Metabolic Adaptation Following Weight Loss. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov Wilding JPH, et al. Once-Weekly Semaglutide in Adults with Overweight or Obesity. New England Journal of Medicine. https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2032183 Jastreboff AM, et al. Tirzepatide Once Weekly for the Treatment of Obesity. New England Journal of Medicine. https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2206038

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