Summer brings with it an abundance of juicy fruits, and two of the biggest favourites are mangoes and watermelons. While both are delicious and refreshing, they often end up being compared, especially by people trying to eat healthier. Mangoes are sometimes labelled as "too sugary" or "fattening", while watermelon is often seen as the lighter and safer choice. But is one really better than the other?

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has addressed this debate in an Instagram post by comparing the nutritional value of mango and watermelon. Her conclusion? There is no real winner because both fruits offer different health benefits and deserve a place on your plate.

Mango Vs Watermelon: What's The Difference?

Batra begins by comparing the calorie content of both fruits. According to the nutritionist, watermelon contains around 46 calories per 100 grams, while mango contains about 99 calories for the same quantity. This makes watermelon the better choice if you're looking for a low-calorie snack.

However, calories are only one part of the story.

Mango Packs More Nutrients

The nutritionist points out that mango offers more fibre and several important vitamins.

Per 100 grams:

Fibre: Watermelon – 0.6g | Mango – 2.6g

Watermelon – 0.6g | Mango – 2.6g Vitamin E: Watermelon – 0.07mg | Mango – 1.5mg

Watermelon – 0.07mg | Mango – 1.5mg Vitamin C: Watermelon – 12.5mg | Mango – 16mg

Watermelon – 12.5mg | Mango – 16mg Folate: Watermelon – 4.5mcg | Mango – 71mcg

This means mango provides more fibre, which helps keep you full for longer, along with higher amounts of vitamin C, vitamin E and folate that support overall health.

Watermelon Wins On Hydration

That doesn't mean watermelon falls behind. Batra says watermelon is an excellent choice for staying hydrated during hot weather because of its high water content. It is also naturally lower in calories, making it a refreshing summer fruit.

As she says, "Choose watermelon for lesser calories but great hydration. Choose mango for more nutrients and more fibre."

No Need To Pick Sides

In her caption, Batra also addresses the common myths surrounding mangoes. Many people avoid them because they believe they are too heavy or unhealthy. She explains that mango should not be treated as a guilty pleasure, just as watermelon should not be seen as the only "safe" option.

Her advice is simple: both fruits do different jobs on your summer plate. Instead of avoiding one, enjoy both in moderation and pay attention to portion size.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.