People who want to lose weight tend to focus on their daily dietary choices. A diet is the foundation that influences weight, which is measured on a weighing scale and visible on the body. But overall diet needs the support of metabolism, calorie balance, and hormones to regulate the lifelong impacts of weight management. According to the National Family Health Survey 2026, weight management remains a growing public health concern that needs to be addressed in a scientific manner for better health outcomes.

Furthermore, the World Metric Report 2026 states that around a 3,500-calorie deficit is needed to lose about 0.45 kg of fat, which means small dietary mistakes can hinder weight loss. Most people are unaware that making dietary mistakes leads them to gain weight instead of losing it. You need to correct your approach to your diet to make sure a healthy weight, as per your height and age, is maintained to keep major lifestyle diseases at bay.

7 Common Diet Mistakes That Make You Gain Weight Instead Of Losing It

Mistake 1: Eating Too Few Calories

This is a common dietary mistake that most people assume they need to practise to lose weight quickly. Instead of focusing on short-term results, weight management needs to be approached on a sustainable and long-term basis. Research published in the Clinical Nutrition Journal highlights that severe calorie restriction slows down the overall metabolism of the body. In addition, it can push the body into "starvation mode", which deprives the body of essential nutritional intake.

If you want to fix this dietary mistake, then you need to:

Moderate calorie deficit and distribute it throughout the day in a gradual manner to give your body a chance to absorb calories at regular intervals.

Balanced meals with protein, carbs, and fats to ensure you are getting the maximum nutritional cushion to make sure that your body doesn't switch into deprivation mode.

Mistake 2: Skipping Meals Frequently

If you are someone who tends to skip their regular 3 times-a-day meals while working or just because you think that your body doesn't need the food, then you are making a dietary mistake. Skipping meals frequently can push your body to indulge in overeating later, which affects how your blood sugar functions throughout the day. The hunger hormones known as leptin and ghrelin are mostly affected by the practice of skipping meals. The research published in the Nutrients journal highlights that skipping breakfast is a major dietary mistake that leads to an increased risk of developing metabolic disorders.

To fix this dietary mistake, you need to:

Maintain regular meals at regular times to ensure your blood sugar is maintained throughout the day.

Try structured meal timing to ensure that your energy levels are steady and don't fall, affecting productivity.

Mistake 3: Overeating "Healthy" Foods

People often try to overconsume healthy foods in the hopes that their internal health can improve. But healthy foods such as nuts, smoothies, and granola are calorie-dense, which makes portion control essential for weight regulation. If weight management is your goal, then you need to adjust how much healthy food needs to be a part of your daily diet.

If you find yourself overeating healthy foods, then you can fix it by the following:

Practising portion control that makes sure your body can absorb nutrients while regulating the calories needed for constant energy flow.

Read nutrition labels to curate your approach to your diet and let it influence which foods should be on your plate.

Mistake 4: Lack Of Protein In Diet

Research in the American Journal of Nutrition suggests that a high-protein diet helps regulate weight over time. Protein boosts fullness and the metabolic rate. This improves how the body absorbs nutrients.

On the other hand, low protein can lead to muscle loss and slow down the fat-burning process, which leads to problems with long-term and sustainable weight management.

To fix this dietary mistake, you need to:

Include protein in every meal to make sure your body gets a boost to metabolise complete food sources on your plate.

Make high-protein dietary choices such as eggs, dal, paneer, and lean meats that can be eaten with ease in your daily dietary routine.

Also Read: Jeera Water vs Methi Water: Which Morning Drink Burns Belly Fat Faster?

Mistake 5: Ignoring Liquid Calories

Not only whole foods but also liquid intake throughout the day has an effect on weight management. Seasonal changes in dietary choice that drive people to consume sugary drinks, juices, and smoothies add hidden calories to their overall calorie intake. This is what influences weight gain and weight loss, alongside normal hydration maintained by daily water intake.

To fix this dietary mistake, you need to swap sugary drinks with water and other natural hydrating drinks, which have a low caloric value, such as buttermilk, lemon water, or aam panna.

Mistake 6: Emotional Or Stress Eating

Research published in the Health Psychology Review details that emotional eating is a common practice that drives people to lose control over their weight. An excess secretion of cortisol increases cravings that upset the calorie intake for the day and influence weight management efforts. If you have ever found yourself mindlessly eating after a stressful day at work or after studying for long hours, then you need to manage your stress levels in a better manner.

To fix this dietary mistake, you need to practise the following:

Mindful eating habits that take your mental state into account and optimise your meals based on your mood and stress levels.

You need to manage your stress levels by practising daily helpful exercises such as yoga or walking to make sure your mind is relaxed while you are consuming a meal.

Mistake 7: Unrealistic Dieting Expectations

The diet craze is rooted in unscientific popularised trends that lead people to develop nutrient deficiencies that increase their risk of diseases. You need to stay away from the crash dietary trends that lead to yo-yo weight loss and weight gain, impacting your internal health in a negative manner. The unrealistic dieting expectations are not sustainable for long-term weight management and a healthier body.

If you find yourself gravitating towards a dietary trend that is in at the moment, then you need to do the following:

Focus on gradual weight loss that yields long-term results.

Build sustainable habits that make your body healthier and have better control over your weight management goals.

"Weight loss is not just about eating less-it is about eating right. Extreme dieting, irregular meals, and poor protein intake are some of the biggest mistakes people make," says Dr Anoop Misra, Chairman, Fortis Centre of Excellence for Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases and Endocrinology, New Delhi.

Also Read: How Walking 10 Minutes After Every Meal May Help Control Belly Fat

Signs Your Diet Is Not Working

Your body may exhibit these signs that show that the diet you are following is not working. You need to listen to your body and course-correct accordingly:

Constant fatigue

Frequent hunger

Weight plateau

Muscle loss

How To Fix Your Diet For Sustainable Weight Loss

Weight loss can be sustainable only when the body gets the nutrition it needs and is able to maintain a schedule that balances the needs for optimal functioning. Here is what you should focus on to manage your weight loss goals.

Balanced nutrition

Regular meals

Strength training

Hydration

Sleep optimisation

People tend to fail in their weight loss management goals due to small dietary mistakes. You need to focus on building a sustainable lifestyle rather than opting for quick fixes that damage your metabolism. Consulting a nutritionist or dietician is best if you seek to lose weight, which makes your body healthier.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.