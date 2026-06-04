BMI (Body Mass Index) is a simple numerical value derived from a person's weight and height. It is calculated by dividing a person's weight in kilograms by the square of their height in meters. This estimates human body fat based on an individual's height and weight. According to the World Health Organisation, a BMI below 18.5 is considered underweight, between 18.5-24.9 is normal weight, a value between 25.0-29.9 is overweight, and a BMI of 30 or higher is classified as obesity. While it is a quick and useful screening tool to assess your weight relative to your height, it has major limitations and does not define your overall health.

Why is BMI not enough?

While BMI is a widely used measure to categorise individuals into weight classifications such as underweight, normal weight, overweight, and obesity, it is not enough to accurately determine the right body weight or body composition because it cannot distinguish between muscle, bone density, water weight, and fat tissue. It has notable limitations when it comes to assessing overall body composition and health.

Pros of BMI:

1. BMI is easy to calculate and requires no specialised equipment

2. It provides a quick reference for assessing obesity trends in populations

3. It helps identify individuals at risk for weight-related health issues like type 2 diabetes and heart disease

Cons of BMI:

1. BMI does not differentiate between muscle mass and fat mass, potentially misclassifying muscular individuals as overweight or obese.

2. It does not take into account differences in body composition across age and gender, which can lead to misleading conclusions about health.

3. BMI does not account for fat distribution. Abdominal fat (visceral fat) poses a higher health risk than fat located in other areas (subcutaneous fat).

More reliable methods to calculate body fat and composition:

1. Waist-to-Hip Ratio (WHR)

This assesses the distribution of body fat by measuring the circumference of the waist and the hips. A higher ratio indicates a higher risk of cardiovascular disease.

2. Body fat percentage measurements

Techniques such as skinfold measurements using callipers provide estimates of body fat and can be more accurate than BMI.

3. Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA)

This method measures body composition by sending a low-level, harmless electrical current through the body. It distinguishes between fat mass and lean mass, although hydration levels can influence accuracy.

4. Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry (DEXA)

A highly accurate method often used in clinical settings, DEXA scans measure bone density and body composition, including total fat mass and fat distribution.

5. Lifestyle and clinical metrics

Blood pressure, cholesterol levels, blood sugar, and daily habits like nutrition, sleep and levels of physical activity are far better indicators of overall health than weight alone.

In conclusion, while BMI can be a convenient screening tool, it's essential to use other methods to gain a more accurate understanding of body composition and health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.