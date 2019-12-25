Weight Management: Can Drinking Coffee Help You Prevent Holiday Weight Gain? Here's What A Recent Study Reveals

Coffee can help you avoid weight gain, says study

Is coffee the first thing you need every morning? Most people are addicted to their cup of coffee. Some prefer early morning coffee whereas others need several cups throughout the day. Can coffee help you avoid weight gain? Many studies have focused on the advantages and disadvantages of drinking coffee. Overconsumption of coffee is also associated with many health issues. A recent study highlights the benefits of drinking coffee for weight management. Holiday weight gain is a common problem which many face. But how can one fight this unwanted weight gain? Is coffee the solution? Here's what the study explains.

Weight management: Can coffee help you avoid weight gain?

According to the study, coffee can limit weight gain and cholesterol production even while eating a high fat and sugar diet. Scientists from the University of Illinois contributed to the study. The study specifies that drinking four cups of coffee a day can help you prevent weight gain.

As the study mentioned drinking up to four cups of coffee per day can help in controlling weight gain during holiday season. But too much consumption of caffeine can be harmful to your health. For many four cups, a day can be harmful. Therefore you need to control your caffeine intake.

Other tips to maintain healthy weight during holidays

1. Stay active throughout the day

During holidays do not skip exercise. Skipping exercise and consuming heavy meals, can contribute to weight gain. Try to stay active throughout the day as well. Move more and spend some time for exercising.

2. Start your day well

During holidays you are more likely to consume more fat and sugar. This can contribute to weight gain. There to start your day well with a detox drink and a healthy breakfast which can keep you full for longer and make you eat less throughout the day.

3. Control portion size

Managing portion size and mindful eating can help you control the number of calories you are consuming. Reduce the portion size to simply cut some extra calories out.

Some minor changes and healthy choices can help you manage a healthy weight during holidays.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.