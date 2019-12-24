Christmas 2019: Prepare These Healthy Snacks For Your Kids This Christmas

Christmas 2019: Try these tasty and healthy options for your Christmas party

Christmas is here with all the sweets and desserts. This festival offers you different delicacies which can be unavoidable. Kids simply love sweet treats. It becomes difficult to keep kids away from sweets. Consumption of too much sugar is not good for your kid's health as well as for your health. It can cause dental issues as well as digestive issues. This Christmas you can prepare some healthy treats for your kids. You can combine different fruits and make snacks for the Christmas party healthier. Here are some healthy ideas which you can try for your kids and enjoy the festival to the fullest.

Christmas 2019: Healthy snacks for children

1. Christmas trees with fruits

You can prepare a healthy Christmas tree on the plate. Take various fruits and show some creativity and design a tree. This will appear interesting to the kids and different colourful shape will make them eat it. You can also add some cream or chocolate syrup on the fruits. You can also cut fruits into different shapes. Not just Christmas tree you can also prepare a snowman with fruits.

Cut fruits into different shapes for your kids

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 5 Simple Ways To Reduce Your Children's Sugar Intake

2. Healthy chocolate balls

Every kid loves chocolate. You can mix some healthy ingredients with chocolate to prepare nutritious chocolate balls. Tale some nuts and cut them into small pieces. Combine nuts, seeds and berries and mix them with chocolate to prepare chocolate balls. It will be healthy as well as a delicious delight for your kids. Do not add too much sugar to the mixture.

Also read: What Causes Childhood Obesity? Tips For Parents To Help Their Children Maintain A Healthy Weight

3. Carrot cake

Cakes are an important part of Christmas celebration. You can prepare a healthy cake with carrots. It is a healthy alternative for those sugar-loaded cakes. It will also satisfy your sweet tooth more healthily. It will also be low in calories which you can enjoy guilt-free if you are on a diet.

Christmas 2019: You can prepare carrot cake for your kids

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Edible Santas with strawberries and bananas

Kids love Santa. You can prepare an edible Santa with red and white fruits. You can use bananas and strawberries to prepare small Santas. You can use chocolate or different sauces to design the Santas. This will make them more interesting for the kids. You can also prepare shapes of different animals.

Also read: Parents, Here's How You Can Encourage Healthy Eating Habits In Kids

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.