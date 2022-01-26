Weight loss: Seven Tips To Maximise Your Workouts During Winter

Dancing is one of the best workout solutions for winters as it's a full-body exercise

Losing weight or maintaining a fitness level is never easy. During winters, when we tend to become less mobile, our metabolism rate drops and digestion slows down. All these issues complicate our health and our workout results get delayed. What should we do to maximise the outcome of our workout since we're less likely to spend longer time exercising in the winter season? Here are some tips that will give you better results even if you are struggling with your workout regime because of the chilly weather.

1. Start drinking lukewarm water

As the temperature drops, we begin avoiding taking enough fluid, including water. Low fluid intake leads to dehydration which, in turn, increases the hunger pangs and slows the fat-burning capacity of the body. Drink lukewarm water during winter. It stimulates blood circulation, breaks down fat deposits. For added benefits, take it with lemon juice, grated ginger or mint leaves.

2. Try indoor exercises

When the temperature drops significantly, it is advisable to let go of your morning or evening jogging schedule. Instead, try indoor activities. Go for skipping, take stairs frequently or workout on stairs, or simply dance with your family members. Dancing is one of the best workout solutions for winters. It's a full-body exercise without you even noticing. In fact, you will enjoy it.

3. Go easy on sweets

Winters are also the time when most festivals are celebrated. And, any festival is incomplete without sweets. Take it easy. While you must enjoy the sweets, you should also be mindful of when to stop.

4. Have meals after shorter intervals

As the day gets shorter during winters, we try to eat in large quantities at once and skip the rest of the meals during the day. Don't do that. Have meals in small quantities after shorter intervals. This helps in reducing junk food intake.

5. Get a training partner

If you are missing the crowd of the gym, ask a fellow fitness enthusiast to join you at your home. Or you can also go to someone else's home to work out together and share tips. Also, it is quite motivating to know that someone is waiting for you to train.

6. Focus the mind, to power the body

Now is not the time to get influenced by others. If someone else is slowing down or changing plans frequently, stay away from them. Focus on your workout routine and requirements.

7. Consistency

Don't let the cold weather keep you in bed. If you prefer to sleep an additional hour in the morning, adjust your workout routine accordingly and then stick to it. Understand, it is a process and requires consistency.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.