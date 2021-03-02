These Protein-Rich Energy Bars Can Satisfy Sugar Cravings While Keeping Your Weight Down

Weight loss: Try these protein-rich energy bars for a healthy bite in-between meals

Highlights These protein bars are made with ragi flour and buckwheat flour

They also contain coconut milk and dates

They can make you feel energised throughout the day

So, how are you planning to get your dose of protein from today? As we all know, protein is one of the most important macronutrients needed by the body. On an average, adults need 0.8 gms of protein per kg of body weight. This amount can be attained either from protein-rich foods like soybeans, lentils, legumes, nuts, seeds, milk and dairy products, eggs or chicken. Or, one can also get protein from protein supplements and protein powders, as recommended by their health care providers.

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently took to Instagram to share a recipe of energy bars, which can provide you with a dash of protein, fibre, good fats and much more.

You can munch on these energy bars to satisfy mid-meal hunger pangs and also up your protein intake in a day. Ingredients that go in the making of these energy bars include ragi flour, buckwheat flour, dates and coconut milk to name a few.

Ragi or finger millet is a protein-rich grain, replete with amino acids like cysteine, tryptophan and methionine. Dates, on the other hand, are packed with the goodness of fibre, healthy carbs, traces of protein, potassium, manganese and copper amongst others.

Also read: Nutritionist Explains How To Portion Your Plate As Per Carbs, Proteins And Fats

Protein-rich energy bars by Pooja Makhija

To make these protein-rich energy bars, you need 1 cup of roasted ragi flour or roasted buckwheat flour, around 15 medium-sized dates, 3 tbsp of unsweetened cocoa powder, 1/4 cup of coconut milk, 1/4 cup of water, 1 tsp vanilla extract, 1 cup of cacao nibs, 1 cup of melted dark chocolate, and a pinch of sea salt (optional).

Blend all ingredients (barring dark chocolate) well. Line a dish with butter paper and add the blended mixture. Top it with a very thin layer of dark chocolate and freeze it for about four to six hours. Thinly slice the mixture and sprinkle some cacao nibs over it.

Also read: 6 Surprising Health Benefits Of Dates Apart From Being A Healthy Sugar Substitute

Your very own homemade energy bars are ready! Have it in between meals or when you crave for something sweet and savoury. They are rich in good carbs and can make you feel energised throughout the day.

Make sure you have them in moderation, just enough to satisfy your mid-meal hunger and not kill the appetite for a main meal. They are energy-rich bars, which means they are also high in calories. Do practice portion control if you're aiming to shed some kilos. Try them now.

Also read: Make Your Own Plant-Based Protein Powder With Sattu, Peanuts And More- Watch Video

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.