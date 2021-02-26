Weight Loss: Nutritionist Explains How To Portion Your Plate For Timely And Effective Results

Filling half of your plate with veggies can be an effective way to up your nutrient intake

Weight loss: Eating healthy can be tricky at times. When you are eating filling and nourishing foods, but still struggling to lose weight, there may be a need to check the pattern in which you are eating. Yes, practicing portion control is a key to eating what you want and also lose weight. But, how you plan the portion size of carbs, fats and protein in your meal, can determine the effectiveness of your portion control. Nutritionist Rachel Paul recently took to Instagram to share a small change or rather a formula, to portion your plate.

Weight loss: Learn how to portion plate

An effective way to portion your plate, make it balanced and also not high in carbs or calories, is by filling half your plate with veggies. This concept may seem basic, says Paul. But these small changes can lead to big results, she adds.

In the post, she shares a picture of two plates.

One of the plates includes starchy carbs covering half of it and proteins and veggies cover the other quarters of the plate. The other plate is filled with veggies covering half of the plate, and starchy foods and protein covering the other quarters.

The latter kind of plate is what you should be having if weight loss is your goal. It is also an effective way to up your intake of veggies, fibre and the truckload of nutrients that they come with.

"No food (like carbs, or fat) is not "allowed" - but what is good to think about, is what foods, in what portions, feel best in your body. For a lot of people, this means smaller portions of starchy carbohydrates, and larger portions of vegetables, fat and protein. But guess what? You know your body best. You get to make whatever decision feels best to you," writes Paul in the caption of her post.

So if you have been trying to lose weight but to no luck, do try reportioning your plate in the aforementioned manner. It is surely going to be helpful!

