Low Bodyweight Doesn't Guarantee Zero Diabetes Risk: Expert Tells How You Can Check Your Risk

Several modifiable and non-modifiable factors can put you at a higher risk of type-2 diabetes. It is a chronic condition which requires healthy management of blood sugar levels. Keeping a check on multiple risk factors can help control this condition on time. It will help in early diagnosis and prevent it from reaching an advanced stage. Being overweight and a family history of diabetes are two major risk factors for diabetes. But many fail to understand the other factors that can put you at a higher risk. The truth is factors beyond being overweight and family history can also contribute to this chronic condition. In this article, expert breaks such popular myths about diabetes.

Diabetes: The link between bodyweight and diabetes risk

Dr. V Mohan took to social media to break myths around diabetes and says, "It is commonly believed that only those who are overweight or have a family history of diabetes can suffer from diabetes. This commonly believed myth often delays diabetes diagnosis in many. Yes, it is true that if you have a family history of diabetes or you are overweight, you are at a higher risk. But you can get diabetes in the absence of these risk factors too. Those who are underweight or at a healthy weight too can suffer from diabetes."

There are multiple factors other than body weight that can increase your diabetes risk

What can you do to control your risk?

"An annual check must be done. If you have a family history, after crossing the age of 20, you must go for a check-up. If you have no family history, then after 30 years of age you must get yourself tested. So, don't wait for symptoms to come. Do not believe that you are at a lower risk. All Indians are at a higher risk of diabetes," tells Dr. Mohan.

"The good news is that if you detect it early then there is a chance even to reverse it. If not diagnosed early the disease gets more and more advanced and later it becomes very difficult to reverse it," he adds.

What are the other risk factors of diabetes?

Other than obesity and family history, risk factors of diabetes include-

Physical inactivity throughout the day ad consuming an unhealthy diet

As you grow older your diabetes risk increases

Conditions like PCOS, high blood pressure and poor cholesterol levels

Losing weight will definitely help those with excess bodyweight, control diabetes risk. But you don't have to be overweight to get type-2 diabetes.People of all weights are at a risk.

(Dr. V Mohan is Chairman & Chief of Diabetology at Dr. Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre)

