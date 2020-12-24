Diabetes: Add The Goodness Of Guava To Your Winter Diet To Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes: Fruits are loaded with natural sugar that may not affect your blood sugar levels

Highlights Guava without peel may help control blood sugar levels

Regular can reduce your type-2 diabetes risk

Guavas are loaded with fibre that may help boost digestion

Diabetics are often advised to choose a healthy diet and lifestyle to control blood sugar levels. If left uncontrolled, diabetes may affect different organs of the body. Diet plays a significant role in controlling blood sugars. Many believe that diabetics cannot eat fruits as these are sweet. Firstly, diabetics can eat fruits in moderation as these contain natural sugar which is not harmful to your body. On the other hand, there are studies which highlight that eating certain fruits can help in controlling blood sugar levels. During the winter season, one of the commonly available fruits is guava. Many love eating guava and it is loaded with several health benefits. But then the question arises that is guava healthy for diabetics? Can it help control blood sugar levels? How many guavas can diabetics eat in a day? We have got all these questions covered in this article. Keep reading to know how diabetics can safely enjoy this winter fruit.

Can guava help control blood sugar levels? Let's find out

According to research published in the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research, adding guava without peel to your diet can help improve blood pressure, blood sugars and serum lipid parameters. Further studies are being conducted to elaborate the relations.

Bhakti Samant who is a chief dietician at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital comments, "Yes, someone with diabetes can eat guava. It does contain free sugars but has a low glycemic index which makes it a diabetes-friendly fruit. According to the study published in the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research guava fruit without the peel is more effective in lowering the blood sugars than with the peel. Hence, a diabetic person should consume it without the peel."

Diabetes diet: Guavas without peel may help lower blood sugars, says study

How many guavas diabetics can eat and when?

"Ideally, the quantity can be decided by a dietician based on an individual's needs. One guava without the peel can be safely consumed by a diabetic in between the meal timings along with some nuts," she further adds.

Diabetes can eat fruits in moderation to maintain healthy blood sugars

Other health benefits of guavas

This winter delight can offer you some amazing health benefits. Guava can help you boost digestion, promote heart health and may support weight loss. It is also loaded with vitamin C that can give a boost to your immunity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.