5 Nutrition-Related Tips That Can Help Kids Perform Well In Exams

Exams coming up? We bet all kids must have begun with the preparations in full swing. As you prepare to ace your exams, make sure that you ace your nutrient intake as well. Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently took to Instagram to share a few nutrition-related tips that can help you prepare and learn better for your upcoming exams. From eating more of leafy green veggies to increasing your protein intake, here's what Makhija suggests to improve your exam performance this time.

5 nutrition-related tips to helps kids ace exams

1. Eat dark green leafy vegetables

Spinach, fenugreek leaves (methi), broccoli, lettuce and kale are all dark green leafy vegetables that are good source of iron. They help in boosting haemoglobin levels, which in turn can improve mental alertness, mentions the Mumbai-based nutritionist.

2. Eat protein-rich foods

Soy and soy products, eggs, milk, dairy products, fish, chicken nuts, seeds, lentils and legumes are all examples of foods rich in protein. These foods can help in boosting brain function and can also help in improving your attention and energy levels.

Kids should eat foods rich in protein as they can help in improving attention

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Avoid sugary foods, especially before an exam

Eating sugary foods or something sweet just before your exam can result in a blood sugar crush in the middle of the exam. And it may make you forget everything that you had studied, says Makhija. Cakes, chocolates, ice creams, doughnuts, halwa, cereal and milk, etc should all be avoided.

4. Sleep for seven to eight hours

Getting good quality sleep for seven to eight hours every day is important to convert short-term memory into long-term. It also required for better concentration and focus.

5. Hydrate yourself

Drink at least two litres of water, recommends Makhija. It will make you feel energetic and will also prevent any cramps during the exam. Watch the video below to know more.

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.