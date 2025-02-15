CBSE Board Exam 2025: Students Express Mixed Reactions

The CBSE Class X and XII board examinations commenced on Saturday, with students experiencing a mix of emotions, ranging from pre-exam nervousness to relief after completing their papers, reports PTI. On the first day, Class 10 students appeared for their English exam, which included the English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) papers. The exams were held from 10.30am to 1.30pm across 7,842 centers in India and 26 international locations.

Here is what students said about the exam:

CBSE Board 2025: Students Find It Lengthy

"We had solved sample papers and studied NCERT for preparation. Initially, I was nervous, but the exam went well, though it was quite lengthy," said Raghav Goyal, a student from DPS Vasant Kunj.



CBSE Board Exams: Student Doubts About The Word Limit

A Class 10 student from Sarvodaya Senior Secondary School in Sadar Patel Nagar told, "My exam went well, but I have some doubts about the word limits. For the questions asked, what I wrote seemed sufficient, but I couldn't meet the required word count." He also added, "One question was out of the syllabus, but since we had an option to choose, it was fine."

CBSE Board Exams: Students Say Old Sample Papers Made The Exam Easier

Yuti, another student, told, "The papers were easy if you had practiced old sample papers. There were some changes in the analytical and writing sections, but overall, it was quite similar to the 2024 paper." Similarly, Rakshita from Kerala School, RK Puram, said, "It's my first time appearing for the boards, but the exam wasn't tough. The invigilators were quite friendly."

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Wishes Students A "Bright Future"

Atishi, former Delhi Chief Minister, took to the social media platform X to wish students a "bright future."

"As the CBSE Board Exams for Classes 10 and 12 begin today, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all students appearing for these important exams. This marks a significant milestone in your academic journey, and I encourage you to approach it with confidence, determination, and a positive mindset. Believe in yourself, trust your preparation, and remember that exams are just a stepping stone toward a bright future. Wishing you all the very best!" she wrote.