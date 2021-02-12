Weight Loss: Our Expert Shares 7 Effective Ways To Curb Unhealthy Sugar Cravings

Weight loss: Limit eating sweets to birthdays, anniversaries and festivals

Highlights Drink sufficient water and stay well-hydrated to kill sugar cravings

Make sure your diet is rich in protein and fibre

Always have your main meals

Weight loss: Sugar cravings are always the most difficult ones to give up. Stress, low mood or even general boredom can make one crave sugary foods and desserts. It can be a big struggle for people who are on a weight loss diet, since sugar is nothing but empty calories. It has no nutritive value and add tremendously to your daily calorie intake and can also wreak have to your blood sugar levels. Mindfully satisfying sugar cravings, by practicing portion control and having homemade sweets (instead of cakes, pastries and doughnuts) can be a good way to deal with cravings.

Healthy and effective ways to beat sugar cravings

Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra recently took to Facebook to share health tips that can help in preventing sugar cravings and dealing with them in an effective way. "Sugar cravings pose the single biggest challenge to the success of weight loss diets. While some of the causes include micro nutrient deficiencies, stress, or simply their omnipresence, there are some simple yet effective ways of knocking them out," says Malhotra.

Here are the tips she suggests to keep sugar cravings away:

1. Drink sufficient water and stay well-hydrated. Dehydration can be one of the many causes of sugar cravings, the Delhi-based nutritionist says.

2. Whenever you feel the urge to eat something, grab a fruit or dried fruit like fids, dried apricots, raisins or dates. They are all healthy alternatives to deal with sugar cravings.

3. Always have fennel seeds (saunf), a mouth freshener and the likes of them handy. They can settle down your sugar cravings.

4. Always have your main meals. Make sure your mid-meal snacks are never too heavy to kill the appetite for your main meals. According to Malhotra, starving at the time of main meals can lead to uncontrollable sugar cravings.

Never starve yourself on the time of main meals

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Make sure your diet is high in fibre and protein. These nutrients provide satiety and also help in curbing cravings effectively.

6. Keep intake of refined carbs, artificial sweeteners and other sugary foods to a bare minimum.

7. Practice portion control. Even if you do give in to cravings, make sure you eat only a small bite or eat just enough to satisfy your sweet tooth. Limit their intake to occasions like birthdays, anniversaries and festivals.

(Pooja Malhotra is a nutritionist based in Delhi)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.