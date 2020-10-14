Bid Good Bye To Sugar Cravings With This Simple Homemade Mixture Made With Two Amazing Ingredients

Fight sugar cravings: Ghee and jaggery mixture can help in curbing sugar cravings

For many of us, controlling the cravings for something sweet after meals is a tad bit difficult. It takes quite a lot of hard work to stop yourself from reaching out for that small piece of cake or mithai or any other dessert in the refrigerator. Well, there are a few natural and homemade remedies that can control your cravings and also satisfy your sweet tooth after meals. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares one such remedy in one of her recent Insta posts.

Natural remedies to satisfy your sweet tooth

A pinch of powdered jaggery along with a tsp of ghee. You can have a tsp of this mixture after lunch to satisfy your cravings for something sweet. "Rich in iron and essential fatty acids, this combination won't just keep your sweet tooth at bay, but will also help with hormones and immunity," Diwekar writes in her post.

Jaggery is known to be a healthy sugar alternative. It is a powerhouse of antioxidants that can reduce damage caused by free radicals. Jaggery activates digestive enzymes and stimulates bowel movements, preventing constipation.

Photo Credit: iStock

Photo Credit: iStock

A natural body cleanser, jaggery can reduce the load on liver. It can help in flushing out toxins from the body, which can further detoxify the liver. Antioxidant function of jaggery can also help in boosting immunity.

Speaking of ghee, then it is one of the best sources of good fats that you can bank on. It can facilitate absorption of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K. Regular intake of ghee can reduce inflammation in the body, provide relief from clogged nose and can keep you warm during harsh winter months.

Ghee contains both medium and short-chain fatty acids and can also help in preventing constipation. According to Diwekar, you must add one tsp of ghee to each of your meals to include sufficient amount of it in your daily diet.

All of these health benefits are convincing enough for one to consume ghee and jaggery on a daily basis. Eat this mixture after lunch to successfully curb your sweet cravings and also boost iron intake.

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.