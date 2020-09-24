Immunity Tips: 5 Simple Tips To Strengthen Your Immune Function

Immunity tips: Regular exercise can ensure a strong immunity

Building immunity is no rocket science, but surely requires some dedication and discipline. The immune system plays the important role of protecting body from harmful substances like bacteria, viruses and germs that causes illness. If you have a weak immune system, not only will you fall sick more often and easily, but it will also make it difficult for you to recover from them. The immune system fights disease-causing germs like virus, bacteria or fungi and help in removing them from the body. It recognises and neutralises effect of harmful substances in the environment and also fights disease causing changes in the body like abnormal growth of cells.

5 simple ways to build a strong immunity

Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, in one of his recent posts on Instagram, talks about a few simple ways that can help you build a strong immunity. Following these tips can be especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's what you need to know:

1. Eat a wholesome and balanced diet: Eat fresh and homemade food, most of the times. Include lots of seasonal fruit and vegetables in your diet. Make sure your diet includes wholegrains, nuts, seeds, lentils and legumes.

2. Adequate exercise: Exercising regularly can be your gateway to good health, healthy weight and strong immunity. Along with exercising for one hour or half an hour regularly, make sure that you are also physically active throughout the day. Pranayama, breathing exercises, yoga, squats, walk, climbing stairs or doing household chores are all ways to keep yourself physically active throughout the day.

3. Get good quality sleep: Sleeping well is important for a strong immunity. Getting good quality of sleep is important than the quantity of sleep, informs of Coutinho. Align your body according to the circadian rhythm. Avoid drinking caffeine after 4 pm, make your bedroom comfortable and cosy to sleep well and drink a cup of turmeric milk at bedtime.

4. Take less stress: Stressing too much can disrupt your sleep, digestion, weight loss goals and immune function amongst others. Meditation, deep breathing and spending some time in nature can help you relax and calm down.

Take less stress if you want a healthy functioning immune system

5. Work on your gut health: A healthy gut is an important prerequisite for a strong immune function. 80% of immunity resides in the gut, says Coutinho. Include probiotics and prebiotics like curd, yogurt, kefir, kimchi and kombucha in your diet. They feed the good bacteria in gut, improve gut flora and overall gut health.

A healthy and disciplined lifestyle which includes regular exercise, balanced diet, good sleep, less stress, little or no intake of alcohol and no smoking can help strengthen your immune system and enable it to function effectively.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

