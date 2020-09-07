Balanced Diet Essentials: Here's A List Of Expert Recommended Nutrients You Should Add To Your Diet

A well-balanced diet can help ensure optimum nutrient intake

Highlights A balanced diet can help maintain a healthy weight

Make sure that you add enough fibre to your diet

Drinking enough water also supports your overall health

A balanced diet is necessary for your optimum health. Especially during these times, it is important to focus on your dietary intakes. A healthy and balanced diet helps not only in building immunity but also in remaining fit in the long run. Your diet throughout the day must include all essential nutrients and should not be focused on taste only. A wholesome diet planning daily is the call of the hour especially keeping the pandemic in mind. A balanced diet must be comprised of carbohydrates, proteins, fats, oils, essential vitamins like A, B, C, D and E, minerals like zinc, iron, selenium, and copper folic acid. In this article, Ms. Daljit Kaur, Chief Dietician at Fortis hospital shares a list of important nutrients you should be adding to your daily diet.

Essential nutrients to add to your diet

1. Fibre is essential for your health in several ways. It helps in controlling hunger pangs by keeping you full for longer. Fibre is also essential for optimum digestion. Generally, fruits and vegetables are loaded with fibre which can help provide other essential nutrients too.

Fruits and vegetables are generally loaded with fibre

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Protein is considered as the building block of the body. It also plays a significant role in weight loss. High protein sources for vegetarians are dal, beans, soy and milk and its products. For Non-vegetarians egg, fish, chicken and other animal-based products are good sources.

Also read: Expert Explains Importance Of Protein For Health; Know Vegan Sources

3. You must also incorporate healthy carbohydrates and whole grains like bajra, ragi, whole wheat, jawar, brown rice, red rice.

4. Fats should also be a part of your diet. Fatty acids are essential for your body, an ideal ratio of SFA: MUFA: PUFA is 1: 1.3: 1. Some of the omega 3 and 6 rich foods are flax seeds, chia seeds, walnuts and sesame.

5. Other essential elements are vitamins and there are several vitamins which keep your body fuel on the right track:

Vitamin A - Carrot, Pumpkin, Green Leafy, Vegetables, Egg andChicken Breast

Vitamin B - Whole Grains, Egg and Dairy and Fruits like banana

Vitamin C - Amla, Guava, Orange, Aloe Vera, Capsicum and Lemon

Vitamin D - Sunlight, Orange Juice, Mushrooms and Cheese

Vitamin E - Pistachio, Almonds and Sunflower seeds

Also read: Can Vitamin C Help Control High Blood Pressure? Our Expert Explains

6. Some of the essential minerals, important for your heart health are-

Zinc: cereals, soybean, nuts and oilseeds

Iron: Tofu, lentils, cashew and green leafy vegetables

Selenium: egg, toor dal, chana da, whole wheat, flour and chicken

Copper: nuts, seeds, leafy, greens and dark chocolate

7. Ginger, garlic, neem, lemongrass, turmeric and tulsi are some common ingredients loaded with medicinal properties. These should also be a part of your diet.

Garlic is loaded with anti-bacterial properties

Photo Credit: iStock

Indian diets are known for the spices used in the preparation of foods. Several spices are loaded with medicinal properties and should be consumed in moderation. Enough water consumption is another concern as many forget drinking water at regular intervals. Drinking water is also helpful in boosting stomach health.

Also read: You Don't Have To Go Out Of The Box To Boost Your Immunity; These Common Herbs And Spices Might Help!

This phase has taught the importance of home-cooked food and balanced diet. You can consult an expert to understand the quantities of food according to your medical conditions and body type. Such a diet helps in boosting your immunity and if followed regularly then not only your body but also promotes your mental health.

(Ms. Daljit Kaur, Chief Dietician, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.