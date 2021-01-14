Weight Loss: Hung Curd And Other Dips You Should Be Having Instead Of Mayonnaise

Healthy disps for weight loss: 2 tbsp of guacamole will give you only 50 calories and 4 gms of fat

Weight loss: One can simply not do without good dressings and dips. Be it thousand island, sweet onion or the good old mayonnaise, these dressings have somewhat become necessity more than just taste enhancers nowadays. However, most of these dips are high in calories and unhealthy fat that can wreak havoc on your weight loss goals and your health. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal recently took to Instagram to talk about some healthy swaps for these dips, which are not only flavourful, but are also low in calories.

Weight loss: Healthy dips that you can have guilt-free

In her IGTV, Agarwal talks about how we end up using stuff that is easily available in the kitchen, without regarding how they can affect us. Referring to mayonnaise, she shares that just 2 tbsp of this dip-which you may probably using for your sandwiches and even salads, has around 150 calories and lots of unhealthy fats.

Here are some healthy dips that you can bank on:

1. Guacamole: 2 tbsp of guacamole will give you only 50 calories and 4 gms of fat, which is also good fat since it is made from avocados. "Guacamole is full of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats," says Agarwal while asserting that you need to ensure that you consume it in moderation.

2. Salsa: This tangy dip is made from tomatoes, onions, lime juice, garlic and several other herbs, spices and veggies. 2 tbsp of salsa will give you as less as 9 calories, and negligible fat (depending on what ingredients you add to it). What's more, eating salsa can also increase your daily intake of veggies.

Salsa is a healthy dip that you can have guilt-free, every day

3. Mustard: 2 tbsp of mustard will give you only 10 calories and only 1 gm fat. The dip has an interesting and tangy flavour and adds very little to your daily calorie intake.

4. Hung curd: To prepare hung curd, you need to take a bowl of curd, drop it on a muslin cloth and tie it. Hang it on a kitchen faucet for five to six hours and you will have a great, natural and delicious dip. Season it with some salt, mashed garlic, oregano and other herbs of your choice.

All of these dips can be stored in the refrigerator for several days. So, its about time you make smart and healthy choices instead of fat-laden and calorie-rich ones.

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.