Exercising After A Long Time? Know The Side Effects You May Experience And How You Can Overcome Them

Exercising for the first time can be a rather unpleasant experience

When you begin exercising after a long break, or when you try exercising for the first time in your life, the experience can be anything but pleasant. Sore muscles are just one of the many side effects of working out for the first time ever, or working out after a long break. It may be easy to overcome these side effects for those who are familiar to the journey of exercise. While the beginning is unpleasant, the experience after just a week or 15 days is refreshing and energising.

Side effects of exercising or the first time you must know

Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines recently took to Instagram to talk about the several things one may feel after a workout. Talking about the several aches, pains and other physical and mental health symptoms after exercising after a long break can be empowering for those who feel embarrassed about them. "I wanted to run through a few really common side effects of exercise to make sure you ladies know these are normal, and nothing to feel embarrassed or worried about," Itsines writes in the caption of her post.

According to the fitness trainer, it is completely normal to feel the following during your workout:

Feeling out of breath

Feeling nauseous

Feeling light-headed

Burning muscles

Feeling clammy or sweaty

Feeling thirsty

Needing to go to the bathroom

Getting itchy skin

Having a runny nose

Apart from these symptoms, there are a few symptoms people often experience after a workout:

Extreme body pain

Sore muscles that may affect your range of motion

Extreme fatigue

Headaches

Exercising after a long break can make you feel tired with extreme muscle soreness

Photo Credit: iStock

As mentioned above, exercising after a long break or exercising for the first time every can make you experience these symptoms. However, there's a lot that can be done to prevent these symptoms or make them less severe.

Itsines recommends the following remedies for these common side effects of exercising:

1. Have warm-up and cool-down sessions without fail. Add a foam rolling recovery session into your weakly schedule. Foam roller is a convenient and portable gym equipment you can add to your home workouts as well.

2. Drink sufficient water before and after your workouts.

3. Slow your workout down if they are making you feel dizzy or light-headed. Make sure your workouts are of the intensity and pace that suit your strength, stamina, flexibility and mobility.

4. Avoid having big and heavy meals just before your workout. In case you've had a heavy meal, give your body the time to digest it.

5. Make sure you are breathing properly throughout your workout. There may be times you are holding your breath without even noticing.

Besides, know that any change that you make in your routine may feel odd at first. They become easier once you get used to them. Exercising regularly can make you stronger and fitter. It also helps you lose weight effectively. Results like these can make exercise a refreshing and fun experience altogether!

