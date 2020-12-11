Weight Loss: Exercise With Your Trainer At Home With This Follow Along Bootcamp Workout

Weight loss: This bootcamp workout can be done without any equipment at home

Do you miss working out with your personal trainer? Well, who doesn't! Exercising with your own personal trainer is qualitatively much more beneficial. A trainer can tell you exactly how you need to perform the exercise. It is the perfect way to get the technique right of exercises like planks and push-ups, which are quite challenging to do. What's more, a personal trainer also motivates and encourages you to push your limits and get better results. Fulfilling this need, or say dream (for some of you) to workout with a personal trainer is Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines on Instagram.

Follow along bootcamp workout you can do at home

In her IGTV, Itsines reveals how she loves working out with her clients. "I feel that I am more engaged with them if we exercise together!" she writes in the caption of her post.

Itsines performs each exercise of this bootcamp workout in the same amount of time you will. So it's like working out with your personal trainer at home. All you need to do, to perform this workout is a mat and a small space. This fast-paced full-body workout can be a great way to revv up your usually home-workout routine.

The workout includes a total of six exercises, each of which needs to be done for 30 seconds. You need to complete 2 laps of the workout. Here are the exercises included in it:

Sumo Squats - 30 sec

Push Up & Side Rotation - 30 sec

Bent-Leg Raise - 30 sec

Reverse Lunge & Knee Up - 30 sec

High Plank & Hold - 30 sec

Ab Bikes - 30 sec

The exercises targets legs, arms and abs one after the other. Watch the video here . The trainer guides you through each exercise, helping you perform each of them with perfection.

So if you were out of ideas for your workout today, here's something fun for you to try!

