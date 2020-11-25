Weight Loss: This 15-Minute Workout Overcomes All Hurdles Of Exercising At Home- Watch Video

This workout can be completed in just 15 minutes

Highlights Working out at home can pose several challenges

This workout overcomes most of those challenges

It can help in improving your strength and stamina

Working out at home comes with several challenges. From finding sufficient space to doing it at a time when no one is being disturbed, having the right kind of equipment for that particular workout and having the very motivation to do a workout, it covers them all! Also what interferes with one's motivation to workout or exercise at home is lack of time. But fret not as we are here with the perfect solution to all of these problems. In this article, we are going to talk about a workout that you can do at home, without facing much difficulty. Read here to know all about it.

Weight loss: At-home workout which can be done easily

To workout at home, what you really need is workouts that can be done easily at home, without any equipment in a short period of time. What's more is that this workout, which was shared by Sweat trainer Kelsey Wells on Instagram, requires a very small space. To do it, all you need is a mat and a space that is enough to fit you in.

"This quick workout is great for anyone living in a small apartment or unit - or training on a balcony," reads the caption of the Insta post shared below. This workout includes four bodyweight exercises that can help in improving your strength and stamina, while also burning calories and helping you lose weight.

Following are the four exercises that you need to do as part of this bodyweight workout:

1. Lay down push-up

2. X-plank

3. Diamond push-up

4. Burpee

You need to perform each exercise for 45 seconds, with 10 seconds of rest in between. You need to complete 4 laps in total. Set a timer and the workout can be completed in just 15 minutes.

If you have the time, you can make the workout more holistic by doing some cardio exercises like jumping rope, on-the-spot jogging or 15-20 minutes of dancing or aerobics. So, what are you waiting for? Let's do this!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.