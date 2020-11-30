MondayMotivation: Here Are A Few Home Workouts That You Can Try Today

#MondayMotivation: All of these workouts can be done at home without equipment

It is another Monday, and we're sure you all must be looking for some #MondayMotivation! This week also marks the beginners of a new month, so its kind of the ideal day to start working out if you haven't already, or resume working out if you have been on a break for too long. And no, you don't need to spend money on gym subscription. There are several workouts that can be done effectively at home. Whether you want to lose weight, improve your body strength, elevate back pain or build muscles, a lot can be done to meet your health concerns.

#MondayMotivation for weight loss: Home workouts that you can try

Body weight exercises and cardio can both be done, without any hefty gym equipment. From nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar to Pooja Makhija, and Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines, health and fitness experts have constantly made the effort to share a variety workouts that you can do at home without much hassle.

Makhija for instance, took to Instagram to share easy and simple exercises that you can do at home. Exercises like full planks with shoulder taps, planks, squat and jump, reverse crunches, duck walk and mountain climbers can make for a complete workout that you can do at home. The exercises require no equipment and take very less space as well.

Similarly, Diwekar shared yoga asanas that target your lower body, on her recent IGTV. With work from home continuing for many months, many have become lesser physically active than usual. Asanas shared in the video below, can help with concerns like constipation, bloating, leg and lower back pain, restless leg syndrome and poor sleep. What's more, they can help in strengthening your lower body.

Lastly, if you are looking to push your limits further and want to level up your workouts, then this glute finisher workout is the one for you! A finisher workout is one which uses that last bit of energy and determination you have. It gives your muscles that one final push, says Itsines.

Following are the exercises included in this glutes finisher workout:

Single-Leg Glute Bridge - 20 reps (10 per side)

Frog Pump - 20 reps

Side Plank & Clam - 20 reps (10 per side)

Glute Bridge Walkout - 12 reps (6 per side)

Sumo Jump Squat - 10 reps

This workout can be done at the end of your day's workout. So you need to do just one lap of it. It can definitely help in building your strength and challenge yourself, all without any equipment!

