MondayMotivation: Fitness Trainer Shares Workout Tips That Can Help You Feel More Confident As A Beginner

Workout tips for beginners: Try to not compete with others

Highlights Beginners can find it difficult to decide to do a workout

These tips can help them feel more confident and motivated

Adjut the intensity of workouts to suit you

Workout tips for beginners: If you have taken the decision to begin exercising, congratulations! You have successfully embarked on the journey towards a healthier and fitter version of yourself. But we all know that this is easier said than done. As a beginner, one often feels intimidated, confused, embarrassed before starting to workout. Seeing so many people advance in their fitness journey, being able to do most exercises comfortably, can shake a beginner's confidence. But there is no need for this, says Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines.

Workout tips for beginners: Here's how you can feel confident as a beginner

In one of her recent posts on Instagram, Itsines shares a few tips that can help beginners feel more confident motivated about their workouts and form of exercise.

Also read: Weight Loss: This 15-Minute Workout Overcomes All Hurdles Of Exercising At Home- Watch Video

What you should do before your workout

On the night before your workout, lay out everything that you will need for your workout. You can put it all in a gym bag, if you have one. This includes the clothes that you are going to wear during your workout, a drink bottle, towel and any equipment that you will be needing the next day.

Decide what workout you are going to do. Check the workout app that you are using, see what all equipment you would need and how each exercise needs to be done.

Also read: Workout Tips: Muscle Soreness, Better Range Of Motion And Other Reasons To Own A Foam Roller Right Now

During your workout

Do not start with aggressive workouts. It increases the risk of sore muscles, injury and may make you quit too soon. Start with light workouts and light weights. Increase the weights as you get stronger, Itsines recommends.

Try to not compete with anyone else during your workout. Someone else's results by doing a particular exercise may not be the same as yours. Everybody responds differently to exercise. Go at your own pace. If you get out of breath or feel dizzy, then slow down. Give your body the time to adapt to this newly-introduced exercise routine.

Adjust the intensity of workouts to suit you. Do modified versions of exercises if they are too difficult for you to do. If you are unable to do exercise with the correct form, this means that the exercise is too challenging for you, says Itsines. "For example, remove the jumps from exercises or slow them down," she exemplifies.

Also read: Get A Flat Tummy With This Advanced 30-Minute Abs Workout - You Need No Equipment!

After your workout

Warm-up and cool-down are basic essentials of exercise. Make sure you do cool-down exercises or stretches after your workout. It will help in avoiding too much soreness the next day.

Drink at least one litre of water in the hours following your workout. It will hydrate you and revive your fluid balance.

These tips can help beginners start effectively, without feeling too demotivated or underconfident. Now this is some #MondayMotivation!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.