Weight Loss: Lose Belly Fat With This Quick Lower Abs Workout That Can Be Done In Just 20 Minutes

Weight loss: This workout includes a total of six exercises that can be done without equipment

Highlights Belly fat can put you at risk of high blood pressure

Follow a healthy diet and exercise regularly

This lower abs workout can be helpful too

Belly fat or having excessive fat in the abdominal area can be detrimental to your health for several reasons. The thing with belly fat is that it is not just limited to the extra layer of padding just below the skin, which is known as the subcutaneous fat-but it also includes visceral fat, which is inside your abdomen and surrounds the internal organs. Irrespective of your overall weight, if you have large amount of bely fat, you may be at risk of high blood pressure, sleep apnea and type 2 diabetes to name a few.

The idea is to understand that is important to not carry too much fat around the abdomen area. Fret not as there's a lot that you can do to burn it. It may be a little difficult and may require more effort than you can think. But with regular exercise and following a healthy diet, you can successfully reduce abdominal fat.

Also read: Belly Fat Exercises: 6 Exercises For Flat Abs That You Can Do At Home

Belly fat exercises: Try these lower abs workout to melt belly fat successfully

Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines recently shares a quick lower abs workout that can be done without any equipment. This abs workout can help you have a strong core, which is important for your everyday life and your workouts.

"Whether you're training your upper or lower body, lifting groceries out of the car, hiking up a hill, or moving something heavy, your core strength is going to help you perform at your best," Itsines explains in the caption of her post.

The following lower abs workout includes a total of six exercises that can be done anytime, anywhere. They are designed to target ab muscles that are just below your belly button, informs Itsines. To burn belly fat, this is exactly the target area that we need to focus on.

Also read: Get Rid Of Belly Fat With Protein-Rich Foods; Here's How It Works

Lower abs workout

Straight-Leg Raise - 15 reps

Flutters - 30 reps

X Mountain Climbers - 20 reps

Hip Lift - 15 reps

Bent Leg Raise - 20 reps

Scissors - 30 reps

Set a timer and complete 3 laps of the workout (video shared below). The workout can be done in no more than 20 minutes. You can combine it with half an hour of cardio and other 15 minutes of weight training or body weight training exercises like planks, push-ups and pull-ups. Doing so can help you burn some calories and also aid belly fat reduction.

Also read: Weight Loss: Skipping Too Many Workouts Amidst Festivities? Do This Abs And Legs Workout To Burn Some Calories

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.