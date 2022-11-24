Weight Loss: Eating According To Your Blood Type May Help You Lose Weight, Here's How

Weight loss: Blood group diet plan may help you lose weight in some cases

No doubt, obesity is becoming one of the biggest health problems you know about. Therefore, right from exercising regularly to following a strict diet plan, people are busy finding their own way to tackle this issue. However, in this journey, many individuals fail to recognise the several hidden factors that play a role here. Right from genetics, medical conditions, body type, bingeing on junk food to disturbed sleep cycle, a number of components may contribute to weight gain. If you acknowledge the complexities and start working on them, maybe then, you'll start getting the results. Do you know, you can lose weight if you eat according to your blood group? Yes, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee talks about the same through a post on Instagram. She writes, "In order to reach this crucial long-term goal, one can also consider a diet that is specific to their blood group."

In the caption, she states, "Many people believe this journey is very black and white and tend to revert to extreme dieting and unhealthy workout regimes. Despite that, they often don't seem to lose weight."

She also explains that it's crucial to identify what could be causing your weight in the first place and incorporate a much more holistic approach focusing on age, metabolism, hormonal imbalances and other medical conditions.

Anjali Mukerjee shares the following points in regard to losing weight according to your blood group:

1) She says blood group diets can help you lose weight in certain cases.

2) Your blood group determines how nicely will your body absorb certain nutrients, how you handle stress, which foods are more conducive for your weight loss, and exactly which type of exercise will benefit you more.

3) Each of the diets for the four blood groups will eliminate specific groups of food such as bread and cereals, dairy products or meat and chicken that contribute to weight gain.

It's advisable to see a health expert to have guidance on how you can plan your weight loss journey.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.