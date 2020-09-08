Weight Loss: Do's And Don'ts Of Breakfast You Must Follow

Weight loss: Have your breakfast before drinking coffee in morning

Weight loss tips: Breakfast is an important meal of the day, for not just weight loss, but also for several other reasons. Starting your day in a healthy and organic way is something that most fitness experts and nutritionists believe in. For nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, your morning routine should start with a handful of soaked almonds and raisins, or soaked raisins and kesar within 15 minutes of rising. This should be followed by a glass of water, and then your usual tea/coffee, followed by some meditation and exercise. After this, you must have a wholesome, hot and homemade breakfast.

Breakfast do's and don'ts to watch out for

Yes, you should not skip breakfast, especially if you are training and are living an active lifestyle, says fitness trainer Kayla Itsines. "I always make sure that I eat a good breakfast in the morning because otherwise I find it hard to find energy, not only for my training, but also for my everyday life," she writes in one her recent Insta posts.

She goes on to add that if she skips breakfast, she feels hungry before lunch time, and ends up snacking instead of eating a proper meal.

So, in order to feel energetic throughout the day, to perform your workout efficiently, to prevent unnecessary snacking throughout the day, it is important that you a healthy and wholesome breakfast. It could be anything that has been traditionally consumed in your family like poha, upma, uttapam, dosa, idli or a parantha.

Speaking of Itsines, her breakfast usually includes two pieces of toast with avocado, tomato or eggs on top. Other healthy options are oats with fruit, omlette or a healthy homemade muffin.

Avoid having tea or coffee on an empty stomach. It can make you feel stressed, which one may mistake for feeling awake and/or energised. "Starting your day with a stimulant like tea or coffee can increase heart rate," says Rujuta Diwekar.

This is something that even Itsines supports. She ensures that she has her breakfast before drinking coffee. "Coffee can suppress your appetite and makes it hard to tell how hungry you are, so you might not eat enough," she explains.

These are some of the basic do's and don'ts of eating breakfast in the morning. They can benefit you in several ways and can even help you with weight loss!

