Weight Loss: Celebrity Fitness Trainer Shares Effective Tips That Can Motivate You To Workout Every Day

Weight Loss: For many of us, there is a gap between wanting to exercise and finding the motivation to actually do it. This gap often results in not exercising at all. We all know how important it is to exercise on a daily basis. Not just weight loss, but it also helps in improving in overall health, fitness, strength, stamina, mobility, agility and flexibility to name a few. Regular exercise is the most effective way of being disease-free. The motivation part of it, however, is the most challenging part of working out.

Celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines is of the opinion that the most difficult part of exercise is deciding to do it. In one of her recent posts on Instagram, she talks about how one can find the motivation to workout is the most common question that she has been asked.

"You don't just find motivation to work out, you have to create it," she adds.

She goes on to add how one's health and fitness is in their own hands, and that waiting for the motivation to strike in is not recommended. Discipline is important. Lack of discipline will lead to lack of motivation, and will keep you further away from a good routine.

Weight loss: here are some tips that can keep you motivated to go the gym

1. Think about your goals and write them down. You can then create a plan of how you are going to achieve this goals. Itsines has shares several workouts, some of them are zero equipment workouts. You can easily include them in your daily routine.

2. If you have a small space to workout, then these zero equipment workouts can be helpful. Also, keep a space dedicated for workouts so that you don't have to look for a new space every day. "When I know where I'm doing my workout, I feel much more motivated to complete it, as it removes that extra decision I have to make!" Itsines explains in the caption of her post.

Have a dedicated space for your home workouts

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Have a workout buddy who can help you be accountable for your daily workout routine. You both can motivate and encourage each other for regular exercise.

4. If you are planning to workout in the morning, then make sure that your gym gear, clothes, mat, water bottle etc is ready the night before.

5. Make sure that your workouts are fun. Exercise with your favourite music every day. Do workouts in groups if you find that motivating. Having fun during workouts is the most important aspect of it.

So, do you feel motivated enough to workout now? Here's a workout you can do today!

