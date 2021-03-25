Can You Replace Exercise With Household Chores? Know Which One Can Give You Effective Results

Weight loss: Household chores can help you burn calories

Doing household chores is an effective way to stay active throughout the day. From cleaning to mopping the floor, there are multiple activities you can perform to burn calories. Performing household chores can also keep you moving even when you are at home. But can you skip exercising with household chores and get effective results? Nutritionist and fitness expert Munmun Ganeriwal took to Instagram to explain whether you should skip exercising when doing household chores or not. Keep reading to find out the answer.

Household chores Vs exercise: Know which one is better

Ganeriwal explains, "It is good that you do household chores as they help you stay active throughout the day and will keep you fit. But you cannot replace exercise with household chores. Exercising is usually structured which follows certain scientific principles. According to the structure of your exercise, you will achieve results, whether it is weight loss, toning or getting rid of lifestyle diseases."

Exercise and the progressive overload

The nutritionist explains that one of the important principles of exercise is progressive overload which means you follow the same exercise routine for three to four weeks. After some time you increase the sets, repetitions or the intensity of the exercise.

In simple words, it means that you are progressing or overloading gradually to get stronger with each passing month or week. This progress is not possible when you are just sticking to household chores. They can act as a great activity to your schedule but cannot replace workouts.

What should you do?

"If not daily, you should exercise at least twice or thrice a week. You should also do daily chores as these can act as an additional activity that will enhance the overall results," Ganeriwal adds.

Daily chores may not help get in shape quickly but will keep you active and add to your daily calorie burn.

So, keep moving and stay fit by combining exercise and household chores!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.