Weight Loss: Try These Plant-Based Homemade Protein Bars To Satisfy Mid-Meal Cravings

Having a healthy homemade snack that is rich in essential nutrients like fibre and protein is always a winner. Protein bars, for example, make for a great snack to satisfy your mid-meal hunger pangs. Sharing an interesting idea of a homemade protein bar is celebrity fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala on Instagram. "I've been snacking on this homemade protein bar like it's going out of style- The high protein content is keeping me satisfied between all my meals, and I've even been eating one or two for dessert!" she shares in the caption of her post.

Yasmin Karachiwala's homemade protein bars

These protein bars are way cheaper than the ones you buy from the market, and are also super easy to make, asserts the Mumbai-based trainer. To make them, you need the following ingredients: 1 cup peanut butter (make sure it is fresh, runny and unsalted); 1/2 cup maple syrup or jaggery syrup; 1 cup almond flour, 1/4 cup coconut flour (you can add more to get the desired consistency), 1 tsp vanilla essence a pinch of salt.

Mix all ingredients to create a smooth dough of protein bar. Spread it evenly on butter paper. The thickness should be 1/2 an inch or 3/4 of an inch, depending on the size of the tray. Now take 90 gms of dark chocolate, add 2 tbsp of coconut oil and melt the chocolate. Add a thin layer of chocolate over the protein bar dough. Sprinkle a little pink salt or rock salt over it.

Put the tray in the freezer for 10 to 15 minutes (or longer, depending on how you like it). Now cut small blocks from the batter. You can store these homemade protein bars in an airtight glass jar.

Apart from protein, this homemade snack is also rich in fibre and is essentially sugar-free. What's more, it is completely plant-based, and can thus be picked by vegans and vegetarians alike. If you're trying to shed kilos or simply take your protein intake up a notch, these homemade protein bars can be a perfect choice.

(Yasmin Karachiwala is a fiitness trainer, Balanced Body Master and Pilates Instructor based out of Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.