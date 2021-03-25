Weight Loss Tips: Here's A Quick Hack For Every Time You Have Cravings For Comfort Food Or Desserts

Weight loss: Do not give in to cravings if you're trying to achieve a health goal

How to say no to cravings? If this question has boggled you more than once, then this article can be of great help for you. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, who is currently doing a series on guidelines for healthy eating for beginners, shared a few tips on how to say no to temptations. In one of her recent IGTVs, she says that saying no to temptations is the most effective and useful skill, especially when it comes to living a healthy life. "The words that you choose to say, helps to frame your sense of control and empowerment," she says in her video.

Weight loss: How to control cravings?

When you are experiencing a craving or temptation, the words that you tell yourself tend to create a loop in your brain-in a way that its going to affect your future behaviour.

"For instance, every time you say 'you cannot give in to your temptation or craving', it creates a loop in your brain that reminds you of your limitation or restrictions, the next time you go through a similar experience," Agarwal explains.

On the other hand when you say 'I do not', it will remind you of your sense of control and power over the situation. Essentially, the words 'I do not' are experienced as a choice (so there's no sense of restriction), whereas, the words 'I cannot' are not experienced as a choice (it's gives a sense of restriction or limitation), and feel that they are imposed on you.

Thus, when it comes to controlling cravings, especially when you are trying to curb sugar intake of even carbs intake for weight loss or any other health goal, it is important that you choose your words wisely. What you tell yourself at that moment is exactly how you are going to act on it at that time, and probably in the future.

"It is important to choose your words wisely," Agarwal concludes.

Therefore, if you're trying to loose weight and are craving a doughnut or a pizza after weeks of healthy eating, tell yourself that you do not want to give in or satisfy that craving, instead of pushing yourself mentally by saying you cannot eat them. Empower yourself with the choice of not doing it instead of feeling restricted by your healthy eating plan.

Happy healthy eating y'all!

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.