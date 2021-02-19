Sugar Cravings: Our Expert Suggests The Simplest Hack To Beat Them Effectively

Having sufficient protein can help in curbing sugar cravings

Are your sugar cravings out of control? Do you feel that the craving for something sweet and savoury after every meal, rule you? If you have been boggled multiple times by the sheer way how sugar controls you, then here's a simple hack that you may not even have heard before! Did you know that when you are body craves for sugar, it may actually be because it is asking for protein? Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija reveals this very surprising fact on Instagram recently.

Easy hack to curb sugar craving

Now this hack is specially for those people who think about eating sugary foods all the time. Firstly, see if you are protein intake is optimum or not. Many a times, when your body is physiologically deficit in protein, it manifests into a sugar craving, informs the Mumbai-based nutritionist in her Insta Reels.

Thus, every time you reach out for sugar in the form of chocolates, cakes, doughnuts, pastries, etc, your body may actually be asking for some protein.

So, the simplest, and probably one of the most effective hacks for curbing sugar cravings is keeping an eye for protein in your meals. Not only is it weight loss-friendly, it is also helpful in building muscles, reducing appetite and boosting metabolism.

Protein-rich foods can be beneficial for aiding weight loss

To up your protein intake and reducing sugar intake, make sure that you have protein in every meal. Lentils, legumes, nuts, seeds, milk, dairy products, chicken and eggs are all examples of foods rich in protein. Try to have them with every meal in order to up your protein.

"Include protein foods in all three meals. Protein-rich foods also stimulate the production of leptin, which is the hunger hormone that helps in bringing down hunger, and thus helps you be more in control of your cravings," explains Makhija.

So, if you were already thinking of your post-lunch dessert, do go for a protein-rich snack first. This hack can actually be very effective in curbing sugar cravings.

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.