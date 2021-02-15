Snacking Tips: Try These Quick And Easy Protein-Rich Chocolate Balls To Satisfy Sudden Sugar Cravings

These chocolate balls are super healthy and filling

Weight loss: An emergency healthy snack, which is also delicious, can be the ideal choice to make when you feel low or are experiencing mood swings because of PMS or any other reason. Look no further as we are here with a perfect healthy snack for sudden cravings, boredom or any other emotion-related reason that makes you resort to food for comfort. Shared by celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija on Instagram, this snack can be prepared quickly and easily, with minimal ingredients that are most likely to be already in your kitchen.

In her Reels, Makhija shares the recipe of healthy, protein-rich chocolate balls, which are made with tremendously healthy ingredients. No cooking is required for the preparation of these protein-rich chocolate balls.

The ingredients that you need for this emergency healthy snack is a bowl-full of walnuts, half a cup of dates, one tbsp of unsweetened cocoa powder, one tsp of vanilla essence and a pinch of Himalayan salt.

To prepare the protein-rich chocolate balls, you need to first grind walnuts. Then add dates, unsweetened cocoa powder, vanilla essence and salt, and grind again.

You will get a powdery and sticky mixture. Scoop out small parts of the mixture and roll them into tiny balls. Dust them with cocoa powder.

These "food emergency healthy chocolate balls" can satisfy the cravings for something sweet. Dates are a powerhouse of good nutrition and are also a healthy sugar alternative. Walnuts, on the other hand, are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids. They are rich in protein, fibre and good fat.

Preparation of this protein-rich snack will take nothing more than 10 minutes. On a day you feel like munching on something delicious yet healthy, something different, these healthy chocolate balls make for a perfect choice.

Neither will these balls interfere with you goals, nor will having them wreak havoc on the management of your daily calorie intake. Make sure you have one or two at a time, and don't go overboard with their consumption, of course. Watch the video below to see how Makhija made them. Try them now!

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.