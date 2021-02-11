From Bajra Cheela To Beetroot Curd, Know Some Interesting Mid-Meal Snacking Options By Nmami Agarwal

Bajra cheela is a fibre-rich mid-meal snack you can have guilt-free

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal likes to keep it natural. Making interesting food combinations at home, with all-natural ingredients can be quite fun. One, you get a chance to be creative and try out something new, and two, you it helps in bringing more diversity to your diet. In her Insta stories recently, she spoked about beetroot curd and bajra cheela. A beetroot curd, for example, is an interesting way to have curd, and is also more nutritious. Bajra cheela, on the other hand, is a gluten-free alternative to a besan cheela, and is packed with the goodness of fibre.

Bajra cheela

In her Insta story, Agarwal mentions how bajra is a power-packed grain which can be hailed as a superfood. "It is high in insoluble fibre and is good for people with diabetes," says Agarwal in the video.

Fibre-rich foods slow down the release of sugar in blood stream and this is why they are commonly recommended for people with diabetes.

The Delhi-based nutritionist goes on to add that bajra is a also good for your gut health as it works as a prebiotic in the body. Prebiotics help in growth of gut-friendly bacteria. What's more is that bajra contains complex carbs or the good carbs, which provide energy to your body.

Bajra also has decent amount of iron and thus bajra makes for a perfect choice if you are trying to follow a healthy diet.

Beetroot curd

Now firstly, it is important to note that you must have a bowl of homeset curd every day. It can be beneficial for your digestion and is also a source of healthy probiotics.

A beetroot curd makes for an amazing and delicious mid-meal snack with is good for gut and overall health. Beetroot is a vegetable with exceptional nutritional value. It is a rich source of folic acid, fibre, manganese and potassium.

Preparing a beetroot curd is pretty simple. Agarwal shared the recipe in her reels. You need two twigs of curry leaves, some black mustard seeds, salt and grated beetroot. Heat a little oil and add mustard seeds and curry leaves for a tadka. Now add grated beetroot in curd, a pinch of salt and the curry leaves and mustard seeds tadka. Stir to mix all ingredients well an voila, your beetroot curd is ready.

Both these foods make for filling and healthy mid-meal snacks. You can have them guilt-free, even on a weight loss diet. Try them now!

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.