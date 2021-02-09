The Magic Of Hand-Pound Chutneys And Why You Must Have Them, As Told By Rujuta Diwekar

Have chutneys at least thrice a week to reap benefits from them

Highlights Chutneys are loaded with beneficial micronutrients

They can help in improving insulin sensitivity

They facilitate better gut diversity

Chutney is one of the many treasures of the Indian kitchen. Enriched with earthy and mesmerising flavours, a small serving of chutney on the side of your meals gives an interesting twist to an otherwise boring or monotonous meal. According to celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, having chutneys with meals is a "delicious method of introducing spices, fibre and phytonutrients that are otherwise hard to find and difficult to assimilate for the body". As part of the latest guideline of the ongoing fitness project, Diwekar elaborates on the many benefits of adding chutneys to your meals in a Facebook and Instagram live.

Benefits of adding hand pound chutneys to your meals

In the video, the Mumbai-based nutritionist mentions how the simple act of adding chutneys to your meals can reduce afternoon slump and also the sweet cravings that strike after a meal.

Also, you need to make chutney by pounding it with hand and not in the blender. As Diwekar explains, a lot of ingredients used in the Indian kitchen bloom with flavour only when they are crushed. It is only when you crush them, that their nutrients become available.

"To utilise the benefits of the chutney fully, it must be crushed or pounded in an insulating material. Stone or wood are non-conductors of heat and when chutney is made in them, the nutrients along with their flavour, aroma, colour and taste are retained," explains Diwekar.

When you prepare chutney on a mixer grinder, the temperature increases. Micronutrients in the foods that go into preparing chutneys, are heat sensitive. Preparing them in a grinder impairs these nutrients.

Here are a few of the many benefits of adding chutneys to your meals:

1. Micronutrients, sterols and flavonoids in chutneys help in improving insulin sensitivity.

2. They can improve skin texture by reducing acne and pigmentation.

3. They can have cardio-protective effect on the body, which means they can benefit heart health.

4. They provide probiotics, which increase good bacteria in the gut, thus facilitating better gut diversity.

Commonly prepared chutneys include mint and coriander chutney, peanut chutney, til chutney, curry leaves chutney and coconut chutney amongst several others. Have them at least thrice a week to reap benefits from them, says Diwekar.

So go ahead, enjoy the delicious and wholesome flavour of chutneys with your meals for some everlasting, sustainable health benefits.

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.