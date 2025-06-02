Nutritionist Shares Tips To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth Guilt Free And Ways To Curb Cravings

Sugar cravings can be a common issue for many people. Consuming large amounts of simple carbohydrates without accompanying proteins or fats may provide a quick energy boost and temporarily satisfy hunger. However, these simple carbs often leave you feeling hungry again soon after, leading to continued cravings.

Fortunately, there are effective ways to manage and reduce these urges. In an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares practical strategies to help combat sugar cravings.

According to the nutritionist, sugar cravings can lead to unhealthy eating habits and may negatively impact overall health. Learning how to manage these cravings is essential for maintaining overall well-being.

According to Lovneet Batra, the following techniques can be incorporated into your daily routine to help reduce sugar cravings:

1. Increase protein and fibre intake

Protein plays a key role in stabilising blood sugar levels throughout the day, which can help reduce cravings. Fibre-rich foods slow down digestion and promote a feeling of fullness, making it easier to avoid unnecessary snacking. "Make sure your diet includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, and legumes," Lovneet advises.

2. Incorporate magnesium-rich foods

Magnesium is essential for glucose metabolism and can help regulate appetite. Foods rich in magnesium include pumpkin seeds, leafy greens (such as spinach and kale), nuts and seeds. Lovneet suggests incorporating these foods into your meals to support better nutritional balance.

3. Prioritize sleep

Sleep deprivation can intensify cravings for salty and sugary foods. The nutritionist recommends getting 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night to help regulate hunger-related hormones and curb cravings.

4. Time your sweet treats wisely

Lovneet Batra suggests that consuming sweets before a workout might be helpful. "Fix a day/time for mindful indulgence," she recommends.

The nutritionist advocates for protein-rich traditional desserts like rasgulla, kulfi, kheer, or options like ice cream and milk yoghurt with honey.

Heavier sweets such as cake and gulab jamun are best avoided, as they can lead to energy crashes and heightened cravings.

A few mindful dietary and lifestyle changes - like emphasizing protein and fibre, adding magnesium-rich foods, ensuring adequate sleep, and timing sweet indulgences - can significantly help manage and reduce sugar cravings.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.