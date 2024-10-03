Nutritionist Reveals Reason Behind Excessive Sugar Cravings

The hunger hormone called ghrelin may also be the cause of your incessant sugar cravings

When it comes to food cravings, many of us have a strong preference for sugary treats like pastries, cookies, candies, and chocolate. While indulging in a slice of chocolate cake or a triple-scoop ice cream may feel delightful at the moment, frequent overindulgence often signals a craving rather than an occasional treat. Have you ever wondered why you crave sweets so much? Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee sheds light on this topic in her recent Instagram post, where she explains the reasons behind our sugar cravings.

Out of habit - It turns out that long-term conditioning is frequently the cause of sugar cravings. In other words, regular consumption of sugar turns it into a habit of ours.

Emotional response - When we consume sugar, insulin goes in the primitive parts of our brain, which is also called the reward pathway. This leads to a rise in dopamine release, which elevates our mood and solidifies our sugar-eating habit.

Undereating: If you think you are being healthy by not eating enough while having your regular meals, you are actually setting yourself up for failure. If you go too long without eating, your body will seek the fastest fuel it can think of, namely refined grains and simple sugars.

Insufficient nutrients: If you experience intense cravings or feel lightheaded when devoid of sugar, seeking help from a professional is necessary as these symptoms point to a more serious nutritional issue. For example, severe cravings could be caused by blood-sugar imbalance, like hypoglycemia.

Hormone fluctuations - The hunger hormone called ghrelin may also be the cause of your incessant cravings for dessert. Studies have indicated that eating sugar raises ghrelin levels, which may play a role in the emergence of sugar cravings.

Lack of sleep - It's common knowledge that we require seven to nine hours of sleep per night and when we don't get enough sleep, our bodies and minds behave differently. For instance, your need for sugar may be worsened by a lack of sleep. When you're exhausted, you could have a tendency to overeat and not choose the healthiest foods.

Poor gut health - Various gastrointestinal tract problems, gut inflammation, and poor gut health could also be the source of sugar cravings. Sugar is one of the nutrients that pathogenic gut bacteria feed on, therefore hunger is actually the bacterium's way of saying that it wants more food.



If your sugar cravings are intense enough to make you feel lightheaded, it is advised to take help from a professional.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.