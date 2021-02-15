Weight Loss Tips: Expert Reveals 4 Surprising Reasons You Feel Hungry All The Time

Lack of sleep could be the reason you feel hungry all the time

Feeling always hungry? You're not alone. In fact, it is one of the biggest struggles for people who are trying to lose weight. From hormonal fluctuation to a poorly-managed diet, there can be several reasons why you are always hungry. In this article, we are going to talk about the drawbacks in your diet which may result in constant hunger. Nutritionist Dr Sidhant Bhargava recently took to Instagram to address dietary concerns and why you feel hungry all the time.

Reasons you feel hungry all the time

Protein and fibre are two nutrients that are incredibly filling in nature. Protein-rich foods are also needed for muscle build up, healthy skin, hair and much more. Proteins are actually considered to be building blocks of the human body and they need to be a part of your daily diet.

If your diet lacks sufficient protein, it could be one of the many reasons why you are hungry all the time. Agrees Dr Bhargava and says, "Protein is a nutrient which stimulates leptin, a hormone that reduces hunger." Leptin is a hormone which is made by fat cells and reduces your appetite.

Other reason why you may be hungry all the time is lack of sleep. Not sleeping enough or not getting good quality sleep can stimulate ghrelin, which is also a hunger hormone. When ghrelin is released, it increases your appetite and makes you feel hunger.

Lack of sleep could be a reason you feel hungry all the time

Your diet is lacking in fats and fibre. Lack of sufficient fats in your diet can make you have dry and scaly skin. It can also put you at risk of deficiency of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K. Fibre, as mentioned above, is a nutrient which promotes feeling of fullness. They slow down digestion and make you feel full for longer. Fibre-rich foods are also great for boosting digestion and preventing constipation.

Feeling stressed, bored or sad could also make you feel hungry more than often. Whenever we feel these emotions, we resort to food for comfort. This can result in weight gain as well.

So, if you find it difficult to control your hunger, especially when you're trying to lose weight, see if any of the aforementioned reasons are to be blamed.

(Dr Sidhant Bhargava, MBBS, Food, Lifestyle, Wellness)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.