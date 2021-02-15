Green Tea And Other Foods Which Are Popular For Weight Loss But Will Never Help You Lose Weight, Revealed By Expert

An expert recently revealed that green tea will not help you lose weight

Highlights Green tea offers several health benefits but not weight loss

Similar is the case with apple cider vinegar and coconut oil

Creating a calorie deficit is the key to losing weight

Do you drink green tea thinking that it can help you lose weight? Well, then you will be taken aback by what we are going to reveal in this article. Yes, there are several benefits associated with drinking green tea. The soothing beverage contains beneficial antioxidants that can reduce damage caused by free radicals, reduce inflammation and do much more. Now, a recent study published in journal Nature Communications found that green tea can increase levels of a natural anti-cancer protein, which is known to repair DNA and destroy cancerous cells.

Can green tea help you lose weight?

Despite several benefits, it will be not be correct to say that green tea can help you lose weight. Dr Sidhant Bhargava, a nutritionist and a health expert, recently took to Instagram to talk about three things which are popular for helping with weight loss, but will never help you lose weight.

Also read: Air Pollution: Green Tea And Other Drinks That Can Heal Your Lungs Naturally

Foods that will never help you lose weight

One of these three things, of course, is green tea. In his Insta Reels, he mentions that you will lose weight drinking green tea only if you drink more than 20 cups in a day. And this of course, is not possible.

The other thing popular for aiding weight loss, but will never help you lose weight is apple cider vinegar. Shocking as it may sound, but yes apple cider vinegar will not help you lose weight, Dr Bhargava asserts. It may improve your skin and hair but it will certainly not help you lose weight.

Lastly, coconut oil is the third food item which will not help you lose weight. It is a healthier cooking oil as compared to vegetable oil or refined oil, but it is a source of fat and is high in calories.

Also read: Oil Pulling Benefits: Why You Should Swish And Spit With Coconut/Sesame Oil Every Morning

The basic of weight loss is to create a calorie deficit, which means that you burn more calories in a day than you burn. "Keep in mind that losing weight is all about creating a calorie deficit. No ingredient can single-handedly help you in shedding kilos," says Dr Bhargava.

It has to be a combination of a healthy and nutritious diet, while practicing portion control, and regular and consistent exercise. Be physically active throughout the day, quit smoking and drinking alcohol, sleep well and take less stress. All of these will together aid effective and sustainable weight loss.

Follow a healthy lifestyle to lose weight effectively and sustainably

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Weight Loss: Our Expert Shares 7 Effective Ways To Curb Unhealthy Sugar Cravings

(Dr Sidhant Bhargava, MBBS, Food, Lifestyle, Wellness)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.